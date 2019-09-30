Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Launch Live Updates: Price, Specifications, Features, Images

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, the much-awaited small hatchback, or Mini SUV, as the company is calling it, will be launched in India today, and we have all the live updates from the launch event here. The new entry-level car from Maruti Suzuki India will rival the likes of the Renault Kwid and possibly even the Hyundai Santro in India. The new Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is based on the Future-S concept car that was shown at the Auto Expo 2018 last year, and Maruti Suzuki has already revealed a bunch of details about the car, including what it looks like. We have already shared the engine details and other specifications of the car with you, and also our expectations with regards to its pricing.

The entry-level Maruti Suzuki S-Presso will get blacked out bumpers, ORVMs, door handles and wheel covers

Under the hood, the new Maruti Suzuki S-Presso gets the same 1-litre engine that powers the Alto K10. The 998 cc, three-cylinder petrol engine is BS6 compliant and makes about 67 bhp at 5500 rpm and a peak torque of 90 Nm at 3500 rpm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox and Maruti's AGS (Auto Gear Shift) Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) unit.

The car will come in 4 variants - Standard, LXI, VXI, VXI+ and is likely to come with safety features like dual airbags, antilock braking system (ABS) + electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) and reverse parking sensors as standard. Moreover, Maruti is also offering a 7-inch Smartplay studio touchscreen infotainment system in the top-end variant of the S-Presso.

Here Are All The Live Updates From The Launch Of The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: