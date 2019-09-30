Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Launch Live Updates: Price, Specifications, Features, Images

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is based on the Future-S concept and come with a similar SUV-inspired design like - the tall hood, beefy cladding, tallboy stance, and more. It's powered by a 1-litre petrol engine mated to both a manual and AMT unit.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso will be offered in four key variants - Standard, LXI, VXI, and VXI+

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, the much-awaited small hatchback, or Mini SUV, as the company is calling it, will be launched in India today, and we have all the live updates from the launch event here. The new entry-level car from Maruti Suzuki India will rival the likes of the Renault Kwid and possibly even the Hyundai Santro in India. The new Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is based on the Future-S concept car that was shown at the Auto Expo 2018 last year, and Maruti Suzuki has already revealed a bunch of details about the car, including what it looks like. We have already shared the engine details and other specifications of the car with you, and also our expectations with regards to its pricing.

The entry-level Maruti Suzuki S-Presso will get blacked out bumpers, ORVMs, door handles and wheel covers 

Under the hood, the new Maruti Suzuki S-Presso gets the same 1-litre engine that powers the Alto K10. The 998 cc, three-cylinder petrol engine is BS6 compliant and makes about 67 bhp at 5500 rpm and a peak torque of 90 Nm at 3500 rpm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox and Maruti's AGS (Auto Gear Shift) Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) unit.

The car will come in 4 variants - Standard, LXI, VXI, VXI+ and is likely to come with safety features like dual airbags, antilock braking system (ABS) + electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) and reverse parking sensors as standard. Moreover, Maruti is also offering a 7-inch Smartplay studio touchscreen infotainment system in the top-end variant of the S-Presso.

Here Are All The Live Updates From The Launch Of The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso:

The new S-Presso is slightly bigger than the Alto K10 in terms of dimensions. It measures 3665 mm in length and 1520 mm in width, making it longer and wider than the Alto K10 by 120 mm and 5 mm, respectively. Also, the car will come in 2 wheel sizes, a 13-inch set, possibly for the lower variants and a set of 14-inchers, most likely for the top-end trim, offering a height of 1549 mm and 1564 mm respectively. This makes the new S-Presso taller than the Alto K10 by 89 mm. The car will also come with a 20 mm longer wheelbase compared to the Alto at 2380 mm.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is going on sale in India, and you can catch all the live updates here.