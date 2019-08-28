Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Launch Details Out

Maruti Suzuki showcased the Future S Concept at the 2018 Auto Expo, and its production version - the S-Presso - will be launched in India on September 30, 2019. The all-new offering is the carmaker's first SUV-styled hatchback and will take on the Renault Kwid and the Datsun redi-GO in the segment. The new model will co-exist alongside the entry-level Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, but could be positioned a little higher in terms of pricing. The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso will bare a stark contrast compared to the company's existing line-up of hatchbacks, which will also remain its USP.

The new Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is expected to be based on the Heartect platform that underpins a number of new offerings from the manufacturer. This promises a light and rigid structure that will support the tallboy stance of the model. Several test mules spied earlier has also revealed body cladding on the bumpers, while a centrally-mounted speedometer could also make it to the butch hatchback. On the interior front, expect a host of components on the model to be shared with the likes of the Alto and the Wagon R. The top variants could feature a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Power on the new Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is expected to come from the 1.0-litre K-Series petrol engine that will be BS6 compliant. In fact, the new model could be the first in the Maruti family to get the updated motor under its hood, before making it on the Alto, Celerio and the Wagon R. In its current set-up, the motor churns out 67 bhp and 90 Nm of peak torque. Expect identical numbers on the S-Presso, while transmission options will include a 5-speed manual and AMT unit. The fuel efficiency figures can be expect around 24-25 kmpl, similar to the Alto K10.

Prices for the S-Presso will remain competitive and are expected to start from about ₹ 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model is likely to be sold via the Maruti Suzuki Arena outlets across the country. More details on the S-Presso will be available in the coming weeks.

