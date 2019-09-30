Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: Key Features Explained In Detail

With launch of the new S-Presso, Maruti Suzuki has stepped into a segment which has caught the attention of car buyers in the last three years. The jacked-up entry hatchbacks like the Kwid or even the KUV100, which is comparatively pricier, have interested people who like a higher seating position offering a commanding view across the binnacle and then they are fancied by the bold looks as well. The S-Presso is aimed at such buyers and also at the young lot who look for a vibrant combination in terms of colour options or the whole layout on the inside along with the looks. Here's all the key aspects you need to know about the entire package.

Exterior

Maruti's new mini SUV borrows design cues from the Vitara Brezza.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Dimensions Length 3565 mm Width 1520 mm Height 1549 mm (Std, LXI) 1564 (VXI, VXI+) Wheelbase 2380 mm Ground Clearance 180 mm Turning Circle Radius 4.5 m Tyre Size 13-inch (Std, LXI) 14-inch (VXI, VXI+)

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is based on the Future S concept which was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo and it has the SUVish proportions intact having an upright stance, increased ground clearance, bold claddings all around and almost vertical pillars. The face borrows design cues from the Vitara Brezza housing a similarly designed grille and tall front bumper. Walk to the side and you'll find the proportions getting fiddly and even the 14-inch wheels on the top-spec models don't add up to the tall stance, making it look obnoxious. The rear too looks bland with small tail lamps and the overall the segmentation- black bumper claddings, boot gate and the rear windscreen don't come across very well put together.

Interior

The Maurti Suzuki S-Presso gets all-black interiors and Mini Cooper like treatment for the central console.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Interior Details Bottle Holder 1 Litre (Front doors only) Boot Space 240 Litres

Maruti has tried to make the S-Presso fancier on the inside as well, replicating the Mini Cooper layout in the Central console. Though, the layout looks quite smart, the all-black colour theme takes away the sense of space in an otherwise fairly spacious cabin. That said, touches like orange trims around the central console and air-con vents look funky. Overall the cabin is quite practical as well offering pockets to keep stuff like your phone and wallets in the central console and on the passenger side of the dash. There are also pockets in the front doors, good enough for one-litre bottles while we wish Maruti would have given them even at the rear along with a tad more space in the boot.

Features

The S-Presso also comes with the 7-inch touchscreen Smartplay 2.0 infotainment system.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Feature Details Touchscreen Size 7-inch

The S-Presso is an entry level car and will see the Kwid as its foremost rival. So to be up to the task in the competition, it had to get a touchscreen infotainment unit. Having said that, Maruti has impressed us by not trimming down any feature from that system. Yes! It gets the same Smartplay 2.0 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system from the new WagonR and Baleno that comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other features, include phone assistance, steering mounted audio and Bluetooth controls, front power windows, HVAC, 12V power socket and rear parcel tray among others.

Engine And Platform

It gets the same 1.0-litre petrol engine from the Alto K10 which is now BS6 compliant.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Engine Specifications Engine Capacity 998 cc (BS6 Compliant) Maximum Output 67 bhp at 5500 rpm Peak Torque 90 Nm at 3500 rpm Gearbox 5-speed manual / 5-Speed AMT Kerb Weight 726 kg - 767 kg

It gets the same 1.0-litre petrol engine from the Alto K10 hatchback which is now BS6 compliant. The motor puts out 67 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 90 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm and is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox as standard along while an AMT unit is optional on the VXI and VXI+ variants. The S-Presso is built on Maruti Suzuki's Heartect platform, which also underpins the WagonR, Swift, Baleno and few other new models in the Maruti family

Safety

It gets driver side airbag as standard while passenger airbag is optional across variants.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Safety Details No. Of Airbags 2 (VXI+) / 1 (Std, LXI, VXI)

The top trims of the S-Presso get safety features such as dual-airbags, rear-parking sensors, and speed sensing door locks while a driver side airbag will be offered as standard on the base models. Passenger side airbag, however will be optional.

