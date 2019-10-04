Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: Accessory Package Revealed

The new S-Presso is the most radical model Maruti Suzuki has done so far in terms of looks. The idea was to come up with an affordable and butch looking offering which if not feels, at least looks like a SUV. It joins a segment which so far has seen a single contender, the Renault Kwid which too got its first comprehensive facelift just a day after the S-Presso arrived. Now the Kwid always had a very balanced design and the facelift has made it look even more modern, more so with the split headlamp set-up. That said, Maruti too has some tricks up its sleeve which add to S-Presso's appeal.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Launched In India

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 4.09 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso gets a range of accessories for the cabin. The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso gets a range of accessories for the cabin.

The accessory kits enhance its character making it look a bit more SUVish. Maruti has divided the accessory range into two packages- Energetic and Expedition which help customers to customise it according to their taste. That said, customers also have the option to pick and choose the accessories irrespective of the packages. Read on to know what all are on offer.

Exterior Accessories

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Exterior Accessories Prices Body Graphics ₹ 1590 Front Skid Plate ₹ 1490 Side Skid Plate ₹ 3490 Rear Skid Plate ₹ 1790 Roof End Garnish ₹ 2290 Rear Spoiler ₹ 3290 Daytime Running Fog Lamps ₹ 9990 14-inch Machine Finish Alloy Wheels ₹ 5590 / Unit Wheel Arch Cladding ₹ 4290 Side Cladding ₹ 3990 Door Protectors ₹ 2890 Front Bumper Upper Grille Garnish ₹ 1490 Lower Bumper Garnish ₹ 1190 Door Visor ₹ 1090 Bumper Bezel Garnish ₹ 990 Window Frame Kit ₹ 2990 Boot Garnish ₹ 990

Maruti is offering a wide range of body accessory on the S-Presso. You get three types of body graphics, skid plates which make the face look chunkier, rear spoiler, roof garnish, body claddings, door protectors, 14-inch alloy wheels and daytime running fog lamps among others which you don't get as standard fitments. Everything together helps to jazz up its looks and it appears to be a bit more muscular, adding to the SUVish design.

Interior Accessories

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Interior Accessories Prices Seat Covers ₹ 5490 - ₹ 6690 Interior Garnish ₹ 4990 Stainless Steel Door Sill Guard ₹ 690 Floor Mats ₹ 990 - ₹ 1690 Rear Seat Entertainment System ₹ 11,110 Air Purifier ₹ 4590 - ₹ 11,290 Fast Charger ₹ 1374 Dual Port Charger ₹ 1199

On the inside, you get 12 seat cover options and three door and dashboard garnish to choose from. Moreover, there are nine floor mat options, three air purifier options, dual port charger, fast charger and a rear seat entertainment system among others. In addition, customers who go for lower variants can also purchase several other accessories that are available on the entire Maruti range, like touchscreen infotainment systems or single-din audio systems. The top variant of the S-Presso anyway comes with Maruti's 7-inch Smartplay 2.0 infotainment system. However, the Smartplay Studio system is not available as an accessory.sh

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.