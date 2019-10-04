New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: Accessory Package Revealed

The accessory kits enhance its character making it look a bit more SUVish. Maruti has divided the accessory range into two packages- Energetic and Expedition which help customers to customise it according to their taste.

Updated:
0  Views
The accessory package on the S-Presso helps it to make even more modern.

Highlights

  • The accessory package on the S-Presso helps it to make even more modern.
  • Maruti is offering two customisation packages on the S-Presso.
  • They can also pick and choose the accessories irrespective of the package

The new S-Presso is the most radical model Maruti Suzuki has done so far in terms of looks. The idea was to come up with an affordable and butch looking offering which if not feels, at least looks like a SUV. It joins a segment which so far has seen a single contender, the Renault Kwid which too got its first comprehensive facelift just a day after the S-Presso arrived. Now the Kwid always had a very balanced design and the facelift has made it look even more modern, more so with the split headlamp set-up. That said, Maruti too has some tricks up its sleeve which add to S-Presso's appeal.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Launched In India

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

4.09 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

eo6ablagThe Maruti Suzuki S-Presso gets a range of accessories for the cabin.

The accessory kits enhance its character making it look a bit more SUVish. Maruti has divided the accessory range into two packages- Energetic and Expedition which help customers to customise it according to their taste. That said, customers also have the option to pick and choose the accessories irrespective of the packages. Read on to know what all are on offer.

Exterior Accessories

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Exterior Accessories Prices
Body Graphics ₹ 1590
Front Skid Plate ₹ 1490
Side Skid Plate ₹ 3490
Rear Skid Plate ₹ 1790
Roof End Garnish ₹ 2290
Rear Spoiler ₹ 3290
Daytime Running Fog Lamps ₹ 9990
14-inch Machine Finish Alloy Wheels ₹ 5590 / Unit
Wheel Arch Cladding ₹ 4290
Side Cladding ₹ 3990
Door Protectors ₹ 2890
Front Bumper Upper Grille Garnish ₹ 1490
Lower Bumper Garnish ₹ 1190
Door Visor ₹ 1090
Bumper Bezel Garnish ₹ 990
Window Frame Kit ₹ 2990
Boot Garnish ₹ 990

Maruti is offering a wide range of body accessory on the S-Presso. You get three types of body graphics, skid plates which make the face look chunkier, rear spoiler, roof garnish, body claddings, door protectors, 14-inch alloy wheels and daytime running fog lamps among others which you don't get as standard fitments. Everything together helps to jazz up its looks and it appears to be a bit more muscular, adding to the SUVish design.

Interior Accessories

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Interior Accessories Prices
Seat Covers ₹ 5490 - ₹ 6690
Interior Garnish ₹ 4990
Stainless Steel Door Sill Guard ₹ 690
Floor Mats ₹ 990 - ₹ 1690
Rear Seat Entertainment System ₹ 11,110
Air Purifier ₹ 4590 - ₹ 11,290
Fast Charger ₹ 1374
Dual Port Charger ₹ 1199
0 Comments

On the inside, you get 12 seat cover options and three door and dashboard garnish to choose from. Moreover, there are nine floor mat options, three air purifier options, dual port charger, fast charger and a rear seat entertainment system among others. In addition, customers who go for lower variants can also purchase several other accessories that are available on the entire Maruti range, like touchscreen infotainment systems or single-din audio systems. The top variant of the S-Presso anyway comes with Maruti's 7-inch Smartplay 2.0 infotainment system. However, the Smartplay Studio system is not available as an accessory.sh

