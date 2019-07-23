New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa Dealership Celebrates 4 Years With 363 Outlets

The Nexa outlets currently sell the S-Cross, Ciaz, Ignis and Baleno

It was a big step when Maruti Suzuki decided that it needed premium dealerships to up the ante when it came to cars and dealership interaction. It was in 2015, that the company launched the Nexa campaign and back then, it had charted out a roadmap which saw the company open 100 such dealerships in the same year. In August 2017, the company threw open the doors to its 200th Nexa dealership and now 4 years later that number has gone up to 363 outlets covering 206 towns and cities across India. The Nexa outlets offer a range of vehicles across segments, including the S-Cross, Ciaz, Ignis and Baleno and it is likely that the company's electric car sales will also happen through the Nexa dealerships.

fh5b191c

The Nexa Mobile Terminal was flagged off to penetrate newer cities 

The Nexa outlets form an essential part of Maruti Suzuki. In the first year itself, these premium dealerships sold over 1 lakh models, which is about 10 per cent of Maruti Suzuki's total domestic sales. Come 2020, Maruti Suzuki is confident that Nexa will contribute to 15 per cent of its total sales. The target audience for these dealerships is young and Maruti Suzuki says that nearly half of its Nexa customers are under the age of 35 and it's first time buyers who make up for 70 per cent of its total sales.

e8soju3o

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno has been a strong seller from the Nexa dealerships 

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, "The milestones accentuate NEXA's focus on creation and reinvention. This has been proven by our commitment towards providing the newest technologies to our customers. We thank all our customers for their support towards NEXA and not only inspiring its creation, but also encouraging its growth and diversification into other fields."

There will be more additions to the Nexa family of cars. As we said earlier, we expect the company to launch its electric car portfolio from this very dealership network, but we have exclusively reported about the Wagon R based 7-seater, which is likely to be retailed from this premium dealership.

