Maruti Suzuki Receives 10,000 Bookings For S-Presso 'Mini SUV'

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is the company's first small car launch in over a decade

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso was launched in India just 11 days ago and the company has already received 10,000 bookings for its 'mini SUV'. This is a testimony to the pricing and popularity of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, which is the first small car launch from Maruti in over a decade. The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, with its tall, upright stance, decent ground clearance and bold design does have SUV-like characteristics. The prices for the S-Presso start at ₹ 3.69 lakh and go up to ₹ 4.94 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Review

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 4.09 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

(Prices of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso start at ₹ 3.69 lakh)

Maruti's new Mini SUV gets the same 1.0-litre petrol engine from the Alto K10 hatchback and it makes 67 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 90 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm. The engine is BS6 compliant and is offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox along with an AMT option as well. The S Presso micro SUV is built on Maruti Suzuki's Heartect Kei platform, which also underpins the WagonR, Swift, Baleno and few other models in its line-up.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki S-Presso; Key Features Explained In Detail

(The cabin of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso gets a cool-looking design)

Inside, the S-Presso gets a smart-looking all-black interior and the dashboard gets body-coloured inserts, on the top trims. The big highlight here is the round centre console, which is inspired by sport watches or so Maruti says. It houses the digital instrument cluster along with Maruti's SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system, which will have smartphone connectivity.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Accessory Packages Explained

Maruti Suzuki is making it easy for its customers to choose the accessory kit it offers in the S-Presso. The company offers two packages which are 'Energetic' and 'Expedition'. This adds some flair and colour to the design. There are a gazzilion accessories options to choose from, such as LED daytime running lights, chrome garnishes for the grille, roof-rails, side-cladding and so on.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.