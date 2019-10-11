New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki Receives 10,000 Bookings For S-Presso 'Mini SUV'

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso was launched in India on 30th September, 2019 and in just 11 days since its launch, the company has received over 10,000 bookings for its 'mini SUV'.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is the company's first small car launch in over a decade

Highlights

  • Prices of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso start at Rs. 3.69 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • It gets a 998 cc engine making 67 bhp and 90 Nm
  • It is available with a 5-speed manual & an AMT gearbox option

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso was launched in India just 11 days ago and the company has already received 10,000 bookings for its 'mini SUV'. This is a testimony to the pricing and popularity of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, which is the first small car launch from Maruti in over a decade. The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, with its tall, upright stance, decent ground clearance and bold design does have SUV-like characteristics. The prices for the S-Presso start at ₹ 3.69 lakh and go up to ₹ 4.94 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

4.09 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

3o1ulu7g

(Prices of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso start at ₹ 3.69 lakh)

Maruti's new Mini SUV gets the same 1.0-litre petrol engine from the Alto K10 hatchback and it makes 67 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 90 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm. The engine is BS6 compliant and is offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox along with an AMT option as well. The S Presso micro SUV is built on Maruti Suzuki's Heartect Kei platform, which also underpins the WagonR, Swift, Baleno and few other models in its line-up.

4crda2po

(The cabin of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso gets a cool-looking design)

Inside, the S-Presso gets a smart-looking all-black interior and the dashboard gets body-coloured inserts, on the top trims. The big highlight here is the round centre console, which is inspired by sport watches or so Maruti says. It houses the digital instrument cluster along with Maruti's SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system, which will have smartphone connectivity.

0 Comments

Maruti Suzuki is making it easy for its customers to choose the accessory kit it offers in the S-Presso. The company offers two packages which are 'Energetic' and 'Expedition'. This adds some flair and colour to the design. There are a gazzilion accessories options to choose from, such as LED daytime running lights, chrome garnishes for the grille, roof-rails, side-cladding and so on.

