Maruti Suzuki Recalls Over 21,000 Units Of The Dzire In India

Maruti Suzuki has issued a voluntary recall in the country for the Dzire subcompact sedan. The recall affects 21,494 units of the Dzire that were manufactured between February 23 and July 10 this year. Maruti Suzuki has stated that the exercise was initiated due to a fault with the rear wheel hub of certain cars. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is one of the bestselling models for the automaker, and is in fact, the company's fastest selling car to achieve the one lakh sales milestone.

Maruti Suzuki has already commenced contacting customers that have been affected by the recall. The inspection and replacement would be done free of cost for the customer. Owners too can check if their cars are part of the recall exercise by entering the vehicle chassis number (MA3 followed by the 14-digit alphanumeric number) on Maruti Suzuki's website. Maruti has not reported any injuries or fatalities as a result of the faulty rear wheel hub.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire moved to its third generation this year, taking a gigantic leap over the previous one. The car was launched in May this year and hit the one lakh sales mark in just five and a half months. The new and upamarket styling has been appreciated a lot by the masses. The subcompact sedan shares its underpinnings with the new generation Swift and is based on the HEARTECT platform. The model is lighter, rigid and more fuel efficient over the previous iteration.

Maruti Suzuki continues to use the 1.2-litre K-Series petrol and 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engine under the hood of the Dzire. The engines come paired to a 5-speed manual and automated manual transmission (AMT) options.

