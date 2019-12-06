Maruti Suzuki Recalls 63,493 Cars With The Smart Hybrid System In India

The cars have been recalled for a possible defect in the Motor Generator Unit

Maruti Suzuki India has issued a recall for certain petrol Smart Hybrid (SHVS) variants of Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6 vehicles manufactured between January 1, 2019 to November 21, 2019. A total of 63,493 vehicles of petrol SHVS of Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6 will be inspected by the company for a possible issue with the Motor Generator Unit (MGU). A possible defect may have occurred in the MGU during manufacturing by an overseas global part supplier.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki To Increase Prices Of Its Cars In 2020

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is only available with the petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki will inspect all the vehicles which come under this recall and vehicles requiring replacement of faulty part will be retained for part replacement free of cost. Starting from today owners of the suspected vehicles under this recall campaign will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty part.

Customers of suspected vehicles can also visit the company website and fill in the chassis number to check if their vehicle needs any attention and follow the instructions. The last time Maruti Suzuki recalled such a large number of cars was when a total of 52,686 units of Swift and Baleno models were affected by a faulty brake vacuum hose. This was back in May 2018.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.