Maruti Suzuki Reaches Out To Customers Affected By Rain In Mumbai

Maruti Suzuki India today announced reaching out to its customers affected by the heavy rains in Mumbai. The carmaker has said that it has been offering customers with precautionary measures to prevent car damage during the floods in the city. As part of its initiative, the carmaker has sent out over 3.5 lakh SMSes to inform customers about preventive measures, which would help them to protect their vehicles from unwanted damage.

In order to assist its rain-hit customers across Mumbai, Maruti Suzuki India has taken four key steps. Firstly the company is assigning area-wise Service Managers to help customers in distress, and their contact information is being shared with the customers in their respective areas so that the customers can directly reach out for any assistance. Secondly, to help customers with flood-affected vehicles, Maruti has also tied up with vehicle towing agencies to provide 24x7 services.

Also, the company has ensured that all its service centres are equipped with enough spare parts to avoid any shortage and offer quick service. And lastly, the company has tied up with insurance firms for quick disposal of claims.

Talking about this initiative, Partho Banerjee, Executive Director, Service, Maruti Suzuki India said, "In these difficult times, quick movement of people helps them to address challenges in an effective manner. We are committed to ensure full-fledged support to our customers in this time of severity. Our request to customers is to not start a submerged car. This will help prevent consequential damages. Our dedicated teams have taken position at workshops to handle customers' cars promptly. It is Maruti Suzuki's endeavour to educate customers to handle cars impacted by water intrusion. Our similar proactive initiatives in other instances of the flood have helped reduce damage to their cars,"

