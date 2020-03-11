Maruti Suzuki Production Figures Drop By 5.38 Per Cent In February 2020

The prolonged slowdown in auto sales continues to take a toll on the production figures as well. Maruti Suzuki's overall production went down by 5.38 per cent in February 2020 at 140,933 units as compared to 148,959 units assembled in the same month last year. Production of total passenger vehicles declined by 4.8 per cent at 147,550 units as compared to 140,370 units manufactured a year ago. While Maruti Suzuki posted drop in production numbers in majority of its segment, the Mini segment with products like the Alto and S-Presso, recorded an uptick at 29,676 units against 28,221 units manufactured last year, up by 5.1 per cent.

The compact segment with products like the WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Baleno and Ignis Facelift among others recorded a decline of 5.54 per cent at 75,143 units produced in February 2020 as compared to 79,556 units produced in February 2019. Production of even the Ciaz mid-size sedan went up by 8.09 per cent at 2950 units as compared to 2729 units manufactured a year ago. Production of utility vehicles also went up by 7.89 per cent at 21,737 units as compared to 20,146 units produced in February last year. In the same month production of Vans went down by 35.70 per cent per cent at 10,865 units as compared to 16,898 units manufactured in the same month last year. That said, production of the Super Carry commercial vehicle has witnessed the most significant decline at 563 units as compared to 1409 units assembled a year ago, a drop of 60.04 per cent.

Maruti Suzuki recorded a sales decline of 3.6 per cent in February 2020 selling 134,150 units in the domestic market as compared to 139,100 units sold in the same period last year. The company also dispatched 2699 units of the Baleno dubbed Glanza to Toyota while its exports went up by 7.1 per cent at 10,261 units as compared to 9582 units exported a year ago. Both exports and models sold to Toyota helped Maruti Suzuki to recover for the lost ground to an extent with overall sales dipping by a marginal 1.1 per cent at 147,110 units as compared to 148,682 units sold in February last year.

