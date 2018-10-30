New Cars and Bikes in India

Diwali 2018: Maruti Suzuki Offering Upto Rs 75,000 Discounts For Festive Seasons

Maruti Suzuki has decided to roll out the discounts on almost all of its models across variants.

Maruti Suzuki is India's biggest automaker and does sells well over 1.5 lakh units every month. This festive season, in an attempt to boost slightly waning sales, Maruti Suzuki has decided to roll out the discounts on almost all of its models across variants. The discounts on Maruti Suzuki cars range from Rs 7000 all the way up to a whopping Rs 75,000 on some models! The discounts are avaialble on the likes of the popular Alto 800 and K10, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Wagon R and even on recently launched and popular models like the Swift and the Dzire. 

The Alto 800 gets a total maximum discount of up Rs 45,000, which includes a special discount and an exchange bonus. The slightly more expensive Alto K10 on the other hand gets an even bigger discount at Rs 50,000 while the Alto K10 AMT, which is the most affordable automatic car in the Maruti Suzuki range gets a discount of Rs 55,000, which includes a special discount and an exchange bonus. Moving on to larger cars, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R will soon be replaced with a brand new generation car early next year and the current generation with the petrol engine now gets a discount of Rs 55,000 in order to clear out older stock. The CNG version of the Wagon R gets a discount of Rs 60,000 while the AMT version of the popular hatchback gets a whopping Rs 65,000 discount, which includes a special discount and an exchange bonus. 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki To Roll Out BS6 Vehicles By January 2020

The Hyundai Santro was launched recently and goes up against the slightly aging Maruti Suzuki Celerio. The Celerio has been around for a few years now without any major update and gets a discount of Rs 45,000 on the LXi variants, Rs 55,000 on the ZXi variants and Rs 60,000 on the AMT variants across the board. The Maruti Suzuki Eeco also gets a small discount of Rs 7000 across all variants. 

The new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will be launched in India on November 21, 2018 and will be larger, with more features and will get a new engine too. The current generation Ertiga however gets the biggest discounts from the whole Maruti Suzuki range. While the petrol version of the car gets Rs 30,000 as discounts and the CNG gets about Rs 25,000, the diesel SHVS gets a whopping Rs 75,000 off to clear out old stock. 

And that brings us to the most popular models in the Maruti Suzuki range, the Swift and the Dzire. The subcompact Dzire gets Rs 25,000 disocunts on the petrol version and Rs 40,000 discounts on the diesel version across variants, which includes a special discount and an exchange bonus. The Swift on the other hand, which was launched earlier this year at the 2018 Indian Auto Expo gets a Rs 25,000 discount on the petrol versions and Rs 35,000 discount on the diesel versions. All in all, if you are looking to buy a Maruti Suzuki car, this is probably a great time to get one. 

