Maruti Suzuki NEXA Premium Workshops Launched; Aims To Have 300 By 2020

Introducing a new kind of experience for its customers, Maruti Suzuki launched its first NEXA service centre that has opened in Gurugram, Haryana. The automaker's new outlet brings improved technological practice in servicing and repair of vehicles that is largely digital and enhances productivity as well. Maruti Suzuki said that while the premium workshops will be about 10 per cent more expensive than the standard versions, it will cut the service time taken by about 50 per cent.

The NEXA chain of dealerships was launched in 2015 with the aim to provide Maruti's premium offerings in more plush outlets, as compared to the standard showrooms. With the NEXA workshops, the Indian auto giant aims to offer the same experience in the service domain. Interestingly, the service centres will not only accept NEXA sold cars but also other Maruti offerings including the WagonR, Alto, Swift and the likes.

The first Nexa Service Centre has come up in Gurugram

With its new workshop, Maruti has also launched the My NEXA app that allows customers to book an appointment for their vehicle online, while also tracking the health of the car with constant updates from the service centre.

All new vehicles will come factory fitted with RFID cards that will automatically allow access to cars with an appointment at NEXA service centres. Customers can also walk-in and ask for their cars to be serviced.

Nexa Service Centre uses hi-tech machinery and service tool to enhance productivity

Furthermore, the sophisticated workshops come with a viewing lounge with tea, snacks and WiFi for those who would like to see their car being worked upon. Maruti Suzuki is also offering live feed online from when the vehicle is in the service bay for the customer to keep track of. The automaker will provide support through live chat options.

Nexa Service Centre viewing lounge with tea, snacks and WiFi

The NEXA workshops will also have a diagnostic bay that will do a health check on your car, and issue a health card pointing all the issues with your vehicle. All appointments at the NEXA outlets will have the customer being attended by a dedicated service manager, the automaker said.

Maruti to come up with 300 Nexa Service Centres by 2020

The first of its kind NEXA workshop is now operational in Gurugram, while Maruti Suzuki will be expanded its new workshops to nearly 70 outlets by the end of this fiscal year. The company aims to expand the outlets in a phased manner and expects to open nearly 300 NEXA workshops by 2020.

Speaking to Carandbike.com, Maruti Suzuki Marketing Director, RS Kalsi said that the aim is to bring more transparency and easy of servicing with the new NEXA workshops. With allowing regular customers to also utilise the premium centres, the automaker also aims to retain more customers within the Maruti family, upgrading from standard Maruti cars to the more premium NEXA options.

