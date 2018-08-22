New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki Jimny And Swift Sport Not Coming To India

Maruti Suzuki will not be launching its performance oriented and enthusiast models, the Swift Sport and the Jimny in India due to low demand for these fringe cars.

Suzuki Swift Sport

While the likes of the Baleno RS offer a bit of performance to the average Maruti Suzuki buyers and the Swift offers great driving dynamics in general, there is no real vehicle for the automotive enthusiast in the automaker's vast range of affordable cars. One might argue that there isn't a market for performance or enthusiast driven cars in India but we think one with a Maruti Suzuki badge would certainly have the potential of being a great seller. And while we were hoping eagerly for India's automaker to bring two of its latest enthusiast products - the Swift Sport and the Jimny to India, according to recent reports, that will not be happening anytime soon.

Also Read: Suzuki Swift Sport Exclusive Review

suzuki jimny

(New Gen Suzuki Jimny)

While the Baleno RS has the 1-litre boosterjet engine under the bonnet making upwards of 100 bhp, the Swift Sport gets a 1.4-litre boosterjet engine, essentially the same as the one in the Fiat Punto Abarth making 138 bhp of peak power and 230 Nm of peak torque. The car also sports a performance exhaust, lower stiffer suspension and a set of 17-inch wheels running performance rubber. On the outside, the Swift Sport gets a whole bunch of updates including a set of sporty bumpers and a rear diffuser all in all making the car a lot sexier to look at.

maruti suzuki swift sport

(Suzuki Swift Sport)

The Jimny on the other hand is a small sub 4-metre 2-door offroader that essentially is a Kei car in Japan but is offered with bigger engines in the international market. What is the spiritual successor to the Gypsy, the Jimny could have been offered in India with the 1.5-litre K12 engine that has just made its debut in India on the updated Ciaz and possibly the 1.3-litre DDIS multijet engine that is found in the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

 

suzuki jimny

(New Gen Suzuki Jimny)

While these are small volume cars as compared to the thousands of Swifts, Balenos, Brezzas and Dzries that Maruti Suzuki sells every year, offering a performance driven car that appeals to the petrolhead would have certainly gone a long way in boosting Maruti Suzuki's brand image in India even more than it already is. And both these cars would look perfect on the premium Nexa dealership outlets too. We have reached out to Maruti Suzuki for an official statement on its position on these two cars and shall update here as soon as we receive a response.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny And Swift Sport Not Coming To India
