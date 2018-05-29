Maruti Suzuki Is The World's 9th Most Valuable Auto Brand

The BrandZ survey is one of the most important and most recognised global brand value surveys in the world. And for the first time ever, Maruti Suzuki, India's largest automaker, has managed to break into the global Top 10 brand chart for the auto sector and is now the 9th most valuable auto brand in the world. The automaker is valued at $ 6,375 Billion and is actually rated higher than Volkswagen (the automaker and not the group), which comes in at number 10 rated at $ 5,986 Billion. Maruti Suzuki is the only Indian automaker in the BrandZ top 10 list for the highest valued global automakers.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Automatic Review

(The Vitara Brezza helped Maruti Suzuki Grow as a brand)

According to BrandZ, the presence of Maruti Suzuki into the Top 10 list is mainly because of the NEXA chain of dealerships that put the mass market brand into a perception of luxury without the price tag of a luxury good attached to it. The fact that Maruti Suzuki also had an SUV in its portfolio with the Vitara Brezza also helped them climb the ladder riding the SUV wave that is present globally today.

(Toyota Leads the brand value list for the 6th year in a row)

On top of the list at the number one position is Toyota (for the sixth year in succession) rated at a staggering $ 29,987 Billion, a growth of 5 per cent as compared to the year before. In second place was luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz that showcased a growth of 9 per cent and is valued at $ 25,684 Billion followed closely by rival German automaker BMW in third place at $ 25,624 Billion and a growth of 4 percent. The only brand to stay in the top 10 and loose out in terms of brand valuation is Ford, valued at $ 12,742 Billion down a single percentage point from last year.

(Tesla made huge leaps with the Model 3 production increasing rapidly)

Unsurprisingly, the list also features the upcoming electric luxury car maker Tesla, which at $ 9,415 Billion comes in at 8th place, just above Maruti Suzuki. The electric car maker however saw a massive jump in brand value, up by 60 per cent over the last year. Other brands in the list are Honda, Nissan and Audi that come in at 5th, 6th and 7th place respectively.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.