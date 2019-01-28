Maruti Suzuki Is Considering To Reduce Average Discounts On Across Its Product Range

India's largest carmaker- Maruti Suzuki is re-evaluating its discounting strategy across its product range as its profit slumped by 17 per cent in the third quarter despite a mere decline of 0.01 per cent in its sales in the same period. Heavy discounts seem to have taken a toll on the company's earnings forcing to look at reducing the discounts it offers on its cars. Moreover, the company also believes that discounting is not a good practice to sell cars as customers' expectations increases and they demand discounts throughout the year.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Aims To Export 25 Per cent Of Its Annual Production Volume

Speaking to the media, R.C. Bhargava, Chairman- Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "The policy of discounting requires a re-look. It is not a good way to sell cars by giving high discounts. Once you start offering high-discounts, customers' behaviour changes and they expect discounts round the year. We need to bring discounts down." Sales during the third quarter weren't galloping as it usually does for Maruti Suzuki and that was more because of a lukewarm festive season sales. During the festive season, the entire auto industry had a sluggish growth period due to several macro-economic factors, rising fuel prices being the major one coupled with onetime payment of the insurance premium.

Financial Quarters Average Spent On Discounts FY2018 Q1 ₹ 16,600 FY2018 Q2 ₹ 15,200 FY2018 Q3 ₹ 17,900 FY2018 Q4 ₹ 13,900 FY2019 Q1 ₹ 15,200 FY2019 Q2 ₹ 18,800 FY2019 Q3 ₹ 24,300

In a bid to clear inventory, Maruti Suzuki offered an average discount of ₹ 24,300 in the third quarter of FY2019 which was significantly higher than several previous quarters. The company had an average discount spent of ₹ 15,200 per model in the first quarter of FY2019 which increased to ₹ 18,800 in the second quarter. Moreover, in the last quarter of the previous fiscal year (FY2018), Maruti Suzuki was spending just ₹ 13,900 on discounts per model.

Source: Business Standard

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.