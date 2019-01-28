New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki Is Considering To Reduce Average Discounts On Across Its Product Range

Maruti Suzuki is looking to reduce its discount spent after its profits went down by 17 per cent in the third quarter of FY2019.

Maruti Suzuki Chairman- R C Bhargava feels discounting is not the right way to sell cars.

  • Maruti Suzuki is looking to reduce discounts after its profits decline.
  • The company doesn;t consider discounting a good way to sell cars.
  • Its average discount spent was at a record high in Q3 of FY2019.

India's largest carmaker- Maruti Suzuki is re-evaluating its discounting strategy across its product range as its profit slumped by 17 per cent in the third quarter despite a mere decline of 0.01 per cent in its sales in the same period. Heavy discounts seem to have taken a toll on the company's earnings forcing to look at reducing the discounts it offers on its cars. Moreover, the company also believes that discounting is not a good practice to sell cars as customers' expectations increases and they demand discounts throughout the year.

Speaking to the media, R.C. Bhargava, Chairman- Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "The policy of discounting requires a re-look. It is not a good way to sell cars by giving high discounts. Once you start offering high-discounts, customers' behaviour changes and they expect discounts round the year. We need to bring discounts down." Sales during the third quarter weren't galloping as it usually does for Maruti Suzuki and that was more because of a lukewarm festive season sales. During the festive season, the entire auto industry had a sluggish growth period due to several macro-economic factors, rising fuel prices being the major one coupled with onetime payment of the insurance premium.

Financial Quarters Average Spent On Discounts
FY2018 Q1 ₹ 16,600
FY2018 Q2 ₹ 15,200
FY2018 Q3 ₹ 17,900
FY2018 Q4 ₹ 13,900
FY2019 Q1 ₹ 15,200
FY2019 Q2 ₹ 18,800
FY2019 Q3 ₹ 24,300

In a bid to clear inventory, Maruti Suzuki offered an average discount of ₹ 24,300 in the third quarter of FY2019 which was significantly higher than several previous quarters. The company had an average discount spent of ₹ 15,200 per model in the first quarter of FY2019 which increased to ₹ 18,800 in the second quarter. Moreover, in the last quarter of the previous fiscal year (FY2018), Maruti Suzuki was spending just ₹ 13,900 on discounts per model.

Source: Business Standard

Maruti Suzuki India Maruti Suzuki sales Maruti Suzuki discounts Maruti Suzuki profit Maruti Suzuki earnings

