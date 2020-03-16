Maruti Suzuki Introduces Its Updated Commercial Vehicle Line-Up

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) that have received a lukewarm approach from Indian automakers yet, have gradually started getting attention of late. The idea is simple, trim down fancy features from existing models, keep them functional and comfortable for daily commute and in-turn offer them at affordable prices for the fleet market. Maruti Suzuki had cracked this code a while back and the Tour range of its fleet models is not new to us.

Maruti Suzuki Tour H2 is based on the Celerio hatchback

The company forayed into the LCV space in 2016 and after recording an upscale growth of 240 per cent it has announced a dedicated range of Tour models that are on offer as cargo vans and people carrier space. Broadly, the Tour range is divided into five categories. The Tour H1 that's the taxi version of the Alto 800, the Tour H2 which is the Celerio, the Tour S that includes the previous-gen Dzire, Tour V which includes the Eeco Cargo and Mini Van and finally the Tour M which includes the base variant of the new-generation Ertiga. The company will also continue to offer the Super Carrier LCV along with these models.

Maruti Suzuki Super Carry continues to be part of the company's CV line up

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "Maruti Suzuki's Commercial channel is the fastest growing commercial network in the country. A majority of the Commercial network customers comprise of 'owner-cum-driver' who are ambitious, risk takers and are looking for recognition. Their primary need is to get a stable income, and these vehicles contribute as a source of livelihood for them. Similarly, the fleet owners seek increased productivity, improved earnings and expansion of their business. Our internal research suggests that both these goods carrier owners as well as passenger carrier owners have similar business needs. Recognizing this as an opportunity, we decided to consolidate our commercial offerings under one roof."

In three years of its launch, the Maruti Suzuki Commercial network has expanded its footprint to over 320 stores across 235+ cities in India.

