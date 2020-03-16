New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki Introduces Its Updated Commercial Vehicle Line-Up

Maruti Suzuki has announced a dedicated range of Tour models that are on offer as cargo vans and people carrier space.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Maruti Suzuki's Tour range currently includes Tour H1, Tour H2, Tour S, Tour V and Tour M

Highlights

  • Maruti Suzuki adds its Tour range to its commercial vehicle portfolio
  • The Tour range currently offeres 5 models
  • Maruti Suzukis Commercial channel has over 320 stores across 235+ cities

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) that have received a lukewarm approach from Indian automakers yet, have gradually started getting attention of late. The idea is simple, trim down fancy features from existing models, keep them functional and comfortable for daily commute and in-turn offer them at affordable prices for the fleet market. Maruti Suzuki had cracked this code a while back and the Tour range of its fleet models is not new to us.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Super Carry Crosses 50,000 Sales Milestone In India

maruti suzuki celerio tour h2

Maruti Suzuki Tour H2 is based on the Celerio hatchback

The company forayed into the LCV space in 2016 and after recording an upscale growth of 240 per cent it has announced a dedicated range of Tour models that are on offer as cargo vans and people carrier space. Broadly, the Tour range is divided into five categories. The Tour H1 that's the taxi version of the Alto 800, the Tour H2 which is the Celerio, the Tour S that includes the previous-gen Dzire, Tour V which includes the Eeco Cargo and Mini Van and finally the Tour M which includes the base variant of the new-generation Ertiga. The company will also continue to offer the Super Carrier LCV along with these models.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Tour M With 1.5-Litre Diesel Launched For Fleet Buyers

9c4l18f

Maruti Suzuki Super Carry continues to be part of the company's CV line up

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "Maruti Suzuki's Commercial channel is the fastest growing commercial network in the country. A majority of the Commercial network customers comprise of 'owner-cum-driver' who are ambitious, risk takers and are looking for recognition. Their primary need is to get a stable income, and these vehicles contribute as a source of livelihood for them. Similarly, the fleet owners seek increased productivity, improved earnings and expansion of their business. Our internal research suggests that both these goods carrier owners as well as passenger carrier owners have similar business needs. Recognizing this as an opportunity, we decided to consolidate our commercial offerings under one roof."

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Celerio Tour H2 Launched For Fleet Market

0 Comments

In three years of its launch, the Maruti Suzuki Commercial network has expanded its footprint to over 320 stores across 235+ cities in India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Maruti Suzuki models

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 4.09 - 5.43 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 3.21 - 4.83 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.29 - 13.3 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.72 - 10.11 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.87 - 6.52 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 6.39 - 10.88 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 6.18 - 10.1 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 8.57 - 13.13 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
₹ 3.65 - 4.79 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Maruti Suzuki XL6
₹ 11.15 - 13.58 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
₹ 4.82 - 6.08 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
₹ 5.38 - 8.13 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
₹ 4.11 - 4.98 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
₹ 9.52 - 13.19 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
₹ 10.07 - 13.59 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
₹ 5.35 - 6.18 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
₹ 10.12 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
All New Hyundai Creta Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.99 Lakh
All New Hyundai Creta Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.99 Lakh
Hyundai Creta 2020 Launch Highlights: Prices Start At Rs. 9.99 Lakh
Hyundai Creta 2020 Launch Highlights: Prices Start At Rs. 9.99 Lakh
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 6G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 6G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities