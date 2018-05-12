Maruti Suzuki has recently introduced the new Ertiga Limited Edition model in India. Available in only the mid-variants, VXI and VDI trims, the limited edition models are priced at, ₹ 7.79 lakh for the petrol version and ₹ 9.71 lakh for the diesel (both ex-showroom, Delhi). The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Limited Edition comes with a few new cosmetic updates, alloy wheels, and new dual tone interior among others. Interestingly, this is the same limited edition Ertiga that was introduced over a year ago in February 2017 almost all the features too are identical.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 7.13 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Visually, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Limited Edition model is largely similar to the standard version, save for some minor cosmetic additions picked from the top-end models. For instance, the chrome garnish for the foglamps, twin-5-spoke alloy wheels instead of steel wheels, rear roof-mounted spoiler, and of course, the Limited Edition badging on the tailgate. The limited edition Ertiga is offered in three body colour options - Exquisite Maroon, Silky Silver, and Superior White.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Limited Edition gets an updates dashboard with wooden elements

The cabin, on the other hand, comes with its own set of cosmetic updates, offering a more upmarket look. The limited edition model comes with wooden styling elements for the centre console, and door panels, along with new dual tone maroon and black quilted, faux leather upholstery and white piping. The car also gets a centre armrest, matching leather-wrapped steering wheel, and white ambient lighting.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Limited Edition gets dual tone maroon/black faux leather upholstery

Rest of the features are identical to the VXI and VDI models of the Ertiga like 2 DIN MP3 Audio with Bluetooth connectivity and steering mounted controls, keyless entry, rear parking sensors, manual climate control, all 4 power windows and more. Safety features include - driver and front passenger airbags, ABS with EBD, centre locking, seatbelt reminder and more.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Limited Edition features alloy wheels and rear spoiler as well

Under the hood, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Limited Edition model comes with the same 1.4-litre K-Series petrol engine and the tried and tested 1.3-litre DDiS diesel motor. The former makes about 94 bhp and develops 130 Nm of peak torque, while the oil burner churns out 89 bhp and develops 200 Nm of peak torque. Both engines come paired with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard.

Currently, Maruti Suzuki India is working on the new-gen Ertiga MPV, which is expected to be launched in the country by 2018-end. The new-gen model was recently showcased in Indonesia, and we have already told you a lot about it.

