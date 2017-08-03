Maruti Suzuki Introduces AGS For Ignis On Top-Spec Alpha Trim

New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki will now offer AGS on the top-spec Alpha trim of the Ignis in both the diesel and petrol engine versions. The prices for the same are Rs. 7.01 lakh for Ignis Alpha petrol and Rs. 8.08 lakh for Ignis Alpha diesel.

Maruti Suzuki Launches Ignis with AGS on the top-spec Alpha Trim

Highlights

  • Maruti is now offering AGS for top-spec Ignis Alpha trim
  • The price for Ignis Alpha petrol AGS is Rs. 7.01 lakh (ex-Delhi)
  • The price for Ignis Alpha diesel AGS is Rs. 8.08 lakh (ex-Delhi)

Maruti Suzuki is very keen on making automatic vehicles affordable for more and more people. In a bid to do so, it has now introduced its AGS (Auto Gear Shift) technology on the Alpha (top trim) variant of the highly popular Ignis hatchback. The Ignis was launched in January 2017 and has garnered a decent amount of sales over the last 6 months. The Ignis Alpha AGS is the latest model to have a two-pedal technology in its portfolio. The company says that its two-pedal technology makes driving easier in urban conditions and is as fuel efficient as cars' manual counterparts. In fact, the Ignis AGS models (Delta and Zeta) constitute of 27 per cent of all Ignis models sold in India.

Ignis Alpha (AGS) Petrol Ignis Alpha (AGS) Diesel
₹ 701,143 (ex-Delhi) ₹ 808,050 (ex-Delhi)

Maruti Suzuki Ignis
4.96 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Maruti Suzuki Ignis

R.S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "Our premium urban compact vehicle IGNIS has been created for millennials, a none of a kind brand in the Indian market. Automatic Gear Shift (AGS) on the IGNIS, so far offered in the Delta and Zeta trims, has been widely appreciated by customers and accounts for 27 per cent of IGNIS sales. We are now offering AGS in the top trim as well - IGNIS Alpha. We expect this to strengthen brand IGNIS and enhance the popularity of AGS amongst millennials."

ignis (Maruti Suzuki Ignis)

The Ignis is built on Suzuki's total effective control technology (TECT) which is a new-gen rigid platform and has been optimised for occupant protection. The company also says that its automatic car models are easy to maintain and offer loads of convenience and practicality.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Launches Baleno Alpha with CVT

The Ignis gets dual airbags, ABS (anti-lock brakes) with EBD (electronic brake force distribution) as standard features. It also gets ISOFIX mounts for child seats as well. It gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine which makes 81.8 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 112 Nm at 4,200 rpm. A 1.3-litre diesel engine is also on offer which makes 74 bhp at 4,000 rpm and 190 Nm at 2,000 rpm.

