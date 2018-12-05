Maruti Suzuki India To Hike Prices From January 2019

The increase in prices of Maruti Suzuki cars will vary from model to model

Maruti Suzuki India will raise prices across various car models next month to mitigate the impact of high commodity prices and foreign exchange rates, the automaker said on Wednesday.

"It has become imperative for the company to pass on some impact of the ... additional cost to customers through a price increase across various models in January 2019," the company said in a statement.

The price increase will vary for different models, the company said.

