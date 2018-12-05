New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki India To Hike Prices From January 2019

Maruti Suzuki India Limited will be increasing the prices of its models from January 2019. The reason is the increasing cost of commodities and high foreign exchange rates.

The increase in prices of Maruti Suzuki cars will vary from model to model

  • The revised prices will come into effect from January 2019
  • The reasons are increase in costs of commodities & foreign exchange
  • The quantum of price increase will be revealed

Maruti Suzuki India will raise prices across various car models next month to mitigate the impact of high commodity prices and foreign exchange rates, the automaker said on Wednesday.

"It has become imperative for the company to pass on some impact of the ... additional cost to customers through a price increase across various models in January 2019," the company said in a statement.

The price increase will vary for different models, the company said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

