New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki India Sales Drop Marginally by 0.5 Per Cent In September 2018

Sales of the Maruti Suzuki Alto and even Wagon R fell marginally and so did exports.

View Photos

September 2018 has not been the usual growth driving month for Maruti Suzuki. The overall volumes (Domestic + Export) of the carmaker witnessed a marginal drop of 0.5 per cent at 162,290 units in September 2018 compared to 163,071 units in the same month last year. The sales of the company were down primarily due to a substantial slump in the sales of the company's entry level cars namely the Alto 800, Alto K10 and WagonR. This led to an overall decline of sales by 1.4 per cent in the Passenger Cars segment. Maruti Suzuki sold 115,228 units last month compared to 116,886 units in September 2017. There is however, a silver lining as sales of the compact segment (Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Ignis, Celerio) inched up by 1.7 per cent to 74,011 units in September 2018 compared to 72,804 units in the same month last year. In the same period, Maruti sold 6246 units of the Ciaz against 5603 units it sold last year, which is a growth of 11.5 per cent.
Maruti Suzuki India's overall volume has also declined because of the high base set in September last year as the festive season arrived early and the pre-buying that happened in anticipation of the GST rate revision. The Utility Vehicle and the Vans segment recorded a healthy growth of 8.7 per cent and 6.6 per cent, respectively. Maruti sold 21,639 units of SUVs lead by the usual robust demand for the Vitara Brezza against 19,900 units sold last September. 14,645 units of Vans (Ecco,  Omni) were sold against 13,735 units last year. Because of this the company's total Passenger vehicle segment sales inched up by 0.7 per cent at 151,512 units against 150,521 units last year.

0 Comments

Maruti's only Commercial Vehicle, the Super Carry sales soared by 131.9 per cent at 2038 units sold in September 2018 against 879 units sold last year in the same month. The company's exports too witnessed a drastic decline of 25.1 per cent at 8740 units compared to 11,671 units sold in September last year. Maruti's overall domestic sales, stood at 153,550 units against 151,400 units in September last year. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Maruti Suzuki MARUTI Maruti Suzuki 800 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Maruti Suuzki Ciaz Vitara Brezza Maruti Suzuki sales Maruti Suzuki Sales September 2018

Latest News

Aston Martin Says Stock Market Debut Fully Subscribed
Aston Martin Says Stock Market Debut Fully Subscribed
Maruti Suzuki India Sales Drop Marginally by 0.5 Per Cent In September 2018
Maruti Suzuki India Sales Drop Marginally by 0.5 Per Cent In September 2018
Skoda Kodiaq Hits 250,000th Production Milestone
Skoda Kodiaq Hits 250,000th Production Milestone
Volkswagen And Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership
Volkswagen And Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership
Yamaha Tenere700 World Raid Teased In New Video
Yamaha Tenere700 World Raid Teased In New Video
Ashok Leyland’s Sales Grow By 26% In September 2018
Ashok Leyland’s Sales Grow By 26% In September 2018
Bajaj Registers Highest-Ever Monthly Sales In September 2018; Grows By 17 Per Cent
Bajaj Registers Highest-Ever Monthly Sales In September 2018; Grows By 17 Per Cent
F1: Hamilton Wins Russian GP As Mercedes Orders Bottas To Move Aside
F1: Hamilton Wins Russian GP As Mercedes Orders Bottas To Move Aside
Elon Musk Steps Down As Tesla Chairman
Elon Musk Steps Down As Tesla Chairman
Top 5 New Car Launches In Festive Season 2018
Top 5 New Car Launches In Festive Season 2018
2019 Yamaha YZF-R3 Patent Images Leaked
2019 Yamaha YZF-R3 Patent Images Leaked
Skoda Vision RS Sketches Revealed Ahead Of Paris Motor Show Debut
Skoda Vision RS Sketches Revealed Ahead Of Paris Motor Show Debut
2019 Triumph Street Twin And Street Scrambler Teased
2019 Triumph Street Twin And Street Scrambler Teased
F1: Daniil Kvyat To Return To Torro Rosso In 2019
F1: Daniil Kvyat To Return To Torro Rosso In 2019
MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR Pirelli Revealed
MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR Pirelli Revealed

Latest Cars

Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain

Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain

₹ 87.66 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Ferrari Portofino

Ferrari Portofino

₹ 4.09 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Aston Martin Vantage

Aston Martin Vantage

₹ 3.45 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.1
Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

₹ 46.78 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago NRG

Tata Tiago NRG

₹ 5.98 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.0
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

₹ 9.2 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz

₹ 8.26 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Maruti Suzuki models

Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 9.84 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 6.09 - 10.61 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 7.13 - 12.51 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
₹ 9.2 - 12.84 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Omni
Maruti Suzuki Omni
₹ 3 - 3.33 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.55 - 5.86 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
₹ 5.07 - 9.12 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
₹ 3.65 - 4.58 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
₹ 4.58 - 5.87 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
₹ 3.65 - 4.79 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
₹ 9.68 - 13.25 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
₹ 5.02 - 5.95 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Gypsy
Maruti Suzuki Gypsy
₹ 6.2 - 7.19 Lakh *
View More
x
Top 5 New Car Launches In Festive Season 2018
Top 5 New Car Launches In Festive Season 2018
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Suzuki Intruder Special Edition Model Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1 Lakh
Suzuki Intruder Special Edition Model Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1 Lakh
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities