Maruti Suzuki India Sales Decline In November 2018

Maruti Suzuki India witnessed a marginal decline in the company's cumulative sales in the month of November 2018. While domestic sales saw a marginal growth, exports took a massive hit last month.

Maruti Suzuki India sold a total of 153,539 units in November, including both domestic & export numbers

  • Maruti Suzuki India's total sales saw a drop of 0.7 per cent
  • Domestic sales saw a marginal growth of 0.5 per cent
  • Exports took a massive hit going down by 19.1 per cent

Maruti Suzuki India today releases its sales numbers for the month of November 2018, and the carmaker has witnessed a marginal drop in total sales for the month. The company's cumulative sales last month accounted for 153,539 units, against the 154,600 units that were sold during the same month last year, registering a decline of 0.7 per cent. Last month, Maruti's total domestic sales went up by just 0.5 per cent, to 146,018 units, from 145,300 units from November 2017. However, it was exports that took the biggest hit in November 2018, witnessing a decline of 19.1 per cent at 7,521 units, compared to 9,300 units exported the same month last year.

Sales of Maruti Suzuki's entry-level segment, which includes the Alto range and WagonR, went down by a massive 21.6 per cent, while sales in the compact car segment, which includes the likes of the Swift, Dzire and Baleno, went up by a considerable 10.8 per cent. This could be an indication that Maruti customers, who previously chose the cars like the Alto and WagonR and now opting for cars in the higher segment.

Despite receiving a facelift, sales of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz continue to fall

However, this was not the case with the company mid-size sedan Ciaz, which despite receiving a facelift a few months ago, continues to see a decline in monthly sales. The company sold only 3,838 units of the Ciaz last month, compared to 4,009 units sold in November 2017, registering a drop of 4.3 per cent.

maruti suzuki super carry

Maruti Suzuki Super Carry sales saw a massive triple-digit growth of 112.2 per cent with 2,128 units

The company's utility vehicle space, which includes the likes of the Vitara Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross and Gypsy, saw a decent 1.2 per cent growth in November 2018, while sales of the company's vans, which include the Omni and Eeco, also grew by 3.6 per cent last month. In retrospect, Maruti Suzuki India light commercial vehicle Super Carry saw a massive triple-digit growth of 112.2 per cent with 2,128 units, compared to 1,003 units. In late November Maruti Suzuki India also launched the new-gen Ertiga in India.

