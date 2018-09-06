New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki India Has Sold Over 4 Lakh CNG Cars In India So Far

Maruti Suzuki India currently sells seven CNG-powered vehicles in India, namely - Alto 800, Alto K10, Wagon R, Celerio, Ecco, Ertiga, and the Super Carry light commercial vehicle.

Maruti Suzuki is the only carmaker to offer company-fitted CNG vehicles for personal use

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has sold over 4 lakh CNG (compressed natural gas) powered cars in India. The information was revealed at the 58th Annual SIAM Convention, which has seen most of the discussions centred around electric and alternative fuel vehicles. Maruti Suzuki India currently sells seven CNG-powered vehicles in India, namely - Alto 800, Alto K10, Wagon R, Celerio, Ecco, Ertiga, and the Super Carry light commercial vehicle. In fact, right now, Maruti Suzuki is essentially the only carmaker to offer company-fitted CNG passenger vehicles for personal use in India.

Also Read: 5 Best CNG Cars In India: Prices, Mileage, Images

All the aforementioned cars get the same engines as their respective petrol counterparts and are essentially equipped with a CNG kit. However, compared to the petrol version, the CNG-powered cars come with a considerable drop in power output. Having said that, the CNG kits does also offer a considerable boost in mileage, and among Maruti's passenger vehicles, the Alto K10 offers the highest mileage of 32.26 km/kg.

Early this year, Maruti Suzuki India had said that that company plans to introduce more CNG cars over EVs in order to reduce carbon emission. Among new models that are set to get CNG kits, we are likely to see the Dzire Tour S, which will cater to the taxi fleet market. In fact, we have already seen some spy images of the Dzire Tour S CNG.

Even the government has been promoting CNG vehicle right now, in fact, the Delhi Government had proposed a 50 per cent reduction in Road Tax for brand new CNG vehicles that come with factory fitted CNG kits. Furthermore, at the SIAM event, Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas said that by 2030, 10,000 CNG stations will be opened in India.

