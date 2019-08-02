New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki India Cuts Temporary Workforce By 6% As Sales Sink

Maruti Suzuki said it employed 18,845 temporary workers on average during the six months ended June 30, down 6%, or 1,181 people, from the same period last year, adding that job cuts had accelerated since April.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos

India's biggest automaker, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, has cut the number of workers it employs on temporary contracts following a plunge in vehicle sales, it told Reuters. The auto industry, which accounts for nearly half of India's manufacturing output, is going through one of its worst slowdowns in nearly a decade, with vehicle sales falling rapidly and little sign of a revival anytime soon.

The company said it employed 18,845 temporary workers on average during the six months ended June 30, down 6%, or 1,181 people, from the same period last year, adding that job cuts had accelerated since April.

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Cars

Wagon R

New Swift

Alto 800

Baleno

Dzire

Ertiga

Vitara Brezza

Alto K10

Celerio

Ciaz

Eeco

Ignis

S-Cross

Celerio X

Baleno RS

It is the first time the reduction has been reported. The listed company doesn't have to disclose reductions in temporary workers. Maruti Suzuki, majority-owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp, said it had not reduced its permanent workforce -- which numbered 15,892 at the end of March -- over the past year but declined to say whether further reductions were planned. It said previously that it had cut production by 10.3% in the first six months of the year.

0 Comments

Maruti Suzuki, which produces about one in two of the passenger vehicles sold in Asia's third-largest economy, on Thursday reported a 33.5% decline in sales in July to 109,265 vehicles compared with July 2018.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Maruti Suzuki Wagon R with Immediate Rivals

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki
Wagon R

Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.65 - 6.33 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 10.12 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 3.27 - 4.59 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 6.07 - 10.03 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 6.09 - 10.61 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 8.64 - 13.32 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.79 - 12.66 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
₹ 3.87 - 4.92 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
₹ 4.78 - 6.06 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
₹ 9.37 - 13.52 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
₹ 3.65 - 4.79 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
₹ 5.34 - 8.19 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
₹ 10.12 - 13.64 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
₹ 5.31 - 6.16 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
₹ 10.12 Lakh *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
Elon Musk Says Import Duties In India Will Make Tesla Cars Unaffordable
Elon Musk Says Import Duties In India Will Make Tesla Cars Unaffordable
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Crossover Sketches Officially Released
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Crossover Sketches Officially Released
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities