Maruti Suzuki Inaugurates Centre of Excellence At Government Polytechnic

The CoE is a result of the MoU, signed in 2018, between Maruti Suzuki and Government of Haryana to upgrade and enhance the Government Polytechnic, Manesar with Technical Training Facilities.

Kenichi Ayukawa MD&CEO Maruti Suzuki, at the inauguration of the COE

Maruti Suzuki India Limited inaugurated a Centre of Excellence (CoE) at Government Polytechnic, Manesar in Haryana. Set up in collaboration with Government of Haryana, the CoE will be used to train and improve the level of technical education of polytechnic students in the state and effectively contribute to Skill India initiative. Facilities like a training lab, safety lab, and finishing schools for Weld/Paint/Assembly, Simulation workshop, Robotics Lab, AutoCAD (CAD/CAM/CAE) Lab, Electropneumatics Lab and Smart class rooms will be used for providing practical training. 

The CoE is a result of the MoU, signed in 2018, between Maruti Suzuki and Government of Haryana to upgrade and enhance the Government Polytechnic, Manesar with Technical Training Facilities. The facility is expected to benefit over 5,000 polytechnic students annually. It will serve as a training centre for students from Government Polytechnic, Manesar as well as students from other polytechnics across the state and shop floor employees from automobile/auto component industry.

The land and building for the CoE at the Government Polytechnic, Manesar is provided by the Government of Haryana, while Maruti Suzuki has set up workshops and labs. Maruti Suzuki has borne the initial cost to set up and will continue to maintain and run the CoE. 

Kenichi Ayukawa, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Skill Development is an important focus area under Corporate Social Responsibility. We have been working with over 110 ITIs across the country. Our focus is to impart right technical skills with strong emphasis on inculcating the right values and attitude. These will help them find a job and build a career while contributing to Government of India's Make in India initiative.”

