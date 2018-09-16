New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Limited Edition To Be Launched Soon

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis Limited Edition has been listed on the company's website and brings cosmetic upgrades to the mid-level Delta variant.

The Limited Edition adds accessories worth Rs. 45,000 on the Maruti Suzuki Ignis

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is all set to get a limited edition version for the festive season. The Ignis Limited Edition has been listed on the automaker's website and comes with a host of cosmetic upgrades on the mid-level Delta variant. The automaker is yet to reveal prices on the new Limited Edition model but the special version will get accessories worth ₹ 45,000. The package includes side door cladding with the Ignis badging, body kit with silver moulding on the side skirts and faux skid plates on the front and rear bumpers.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis Limited Edition also comes with a tailgate-mounted spoiler and leatherette premium seat covers. The Ignis Delta trim already comes with a 2-DIN audio system with Bluetooth connectivity, electrically adjustable ORVMs and keyless entry as part of the standard kit. The car is equipped with dual airbags and ABS as standard.

Being a mid-level variant, you do miss out on the projector lens headlamps, LED DRLs, alloy wheels, and the touchscreen infotainment system that is offered on the range-topping Alpha grade. As it is with most special edition models, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis continues to use the same mechanicals.

With the diesel Ignis being discontinued earlier this year due to low demand, the car is now available with only the 1.2-litre petrol engine that makes 83 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. The motor comes paired with a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

With an average of 3500 units sold every month, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis isn't a brisk seller by the automaker's standards. But the limited edition version is expected to bring some popularity to the model during the festive season. The special edition Ignis is likely to command a premium of around ₹ 25,000 over the standard model. The Ignis Delta petrol is priced at ₹ 5.28 lakh for the manual, while the AMT is priced at ₹ 5.83 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). The hatchback competes with the Ford Freestyle and Mahindra KUV100 NXT in the segment.

