Maruti Suzuki Ignis Facelift Launched; Prices Start At ₹ 4.89 lakh

The 2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis is only available with the petrol engine which is BS6 compliant. The company is making it available with both manual and automatic transmission options

Maruti Suzuki India Limited today announced the prices of the all new Ignis which was revealed at the Auto Expo 2020. The price for the BS6 Ignis starts at ₹ 4.89 lakh going all the way up to ₹ 6.72 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for the manual variant while the one with the Auto Gear Shift starts at ₹ 6.13 lakh and topping out at ₹ 7.19 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Ignis facelift with the BS6 compliant engine is only available in the petrol avatar. The new Maruti Suzuki Ignis' looks have been enhanced and now gets an all-new chrome grille and a revised bumper along with beefier skid plates. The new front enhances its sporty stance for sure, while the profile and rear remains unchanged. It also gets roof rails and a striking rear spoiler.

Under the hood, the 2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis gets the BS6 compliant 1.2-litre, four-cylinder VVT petrol engine from the Swift and Baleno that develops 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a five-speed manual transmission while the AMT gearbox is optional. The model also comes with ISOFIX seats, seatbelt pre-tensioners, dual airbags, ABS with EBD as standard.

The rear profile remains the same and it gets a rear spoiler as also  

The new model will be offered in six colour options including two new shades Lucent Orange and New Turqoise. The company will also offer the dual tone option on the Zeta and Alfa variants. The prices for dual tone IGNIS is ₹ 13,000 above the corresponding variants.

acu0pgt8

The cabin is identical to its predecessor 

Kenichi Ayukawa, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "We have recognised an increasing preference for feature loaded cars that have SUV-like high seating position and dominant road presence. We are confident that the all new IGNIS with its SUV design and spacious interiors will appeal to the customers."

The cabin of the Ignis is identical to the outgoing model in terms of layout and design while it gets Maruti's new Smartplay Studio 2.0 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity options and a new MID unit.

