Maruti Suzuki Ignis Diesel Discontinued

Maruti Suzuki India has always been a manufacturer which has the most cars selling in any month and cars like the Alto, Celerio, Swift, Dzire and even the Ignis have featured on this list. However, not all cars have clicked and well, that's what the industry is like. However, the company is not the kinds to call off production or sale of any car and there's news currently going around that the Ignis diesel variant has been discontinued. And indeed it has been. We spoke to dealers across the length and breadth of the country and the answers were that it has indeed been discontinued. A dealer in Mumbai said, "We are not taking any bookings for the Ignis diesel model and this is essentially because of the low demand of the car with that fuel type."

(Maruti Suzuki Ignis in action)

A dealer in Chennai stated, "The diesel version of the Ignis costs close to 8 lakhs and that's a lot of money for a small diesel car. Hence, more customers are opting for the petrol variant as it has all the features."

We do not know yet, if the Ignis has been discontinued temporarily. We have approached Maruti Suzuki for a comment but have not received any communication from the car maker yet. The Ignis was launched in January 2017 and since then has been selling at an average of 4000 units ever since its launch. The sales have dipped lately because of new-gen cars like the Swift and Dzire launching in quick succession as also companies like Ford bringing in a new wave of vehicles like the Freestyle which taps the same customer as the Ignis.

(Maruti Suzuki Ignis details)

The Ignis is the second car to be built on the Baleno platform. The Ignis, just like the Baleno, will get both petrol and a diesel engine. The petrol engine will be the same 1.2 litre 4-cylinder K12 enigne that does duty in the Baleno and the Swift. The diesel on the other hand is the 1.3 litre DDiS engine that again does duty in like likes of the Swift, Baleno and Ciaz. Both the engines will get a 5-speed manual gearbox. There's also an AMT on offer on both fuel types. Though the diesel has been the pick of the lot when it comes to most other cars, the discontinuation of the diesel Ignis really points out to the changing trend in the industry and the shift towards petrol yet again.

