Maruti Suzuki Has Sold Over 6.5 Lakh Units Of The Baleno In Just 4 Years

In the last 5 months alone the carmaker has sold over 50,000 units of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki India has announced achieving a new sales milestone with the Baleno premium hatchback, by crossing the 6.5 lakh sales mark. First launched in October 2015, last month the Maruti Suzuki Baleno completed 4 years in the Indian market and breached the one lakh unit sales mark in its first year, the next one lakh units were sold in just 8 months, while another one lakh units were sold in about 5 months. The company breached the 6 lakh unit sales milestone early this year, in May 2019, while the remaining 50,000 units were retailed in just 5 months, with an average sale of 10,000 units a month, despite the slowdown in the auto industry.

Also Read: 2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Launched

Maruti Suzuki Baleno 6.21 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno's sales currently accounts for an average of 10,000 units a month

Commenting on the fourth year benchmark, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said " Baleno since inception has been a leader. Retailed from our premium channel Nexa, Baleno attracted a new set of customers to Maruti Suzuki family. Baleno is the perfect choice for those looking for a premium hatchback. Continuous alignment with our customer's expectations and desires along with periodic technological upgrades has kept Baleno ahead of the curve. It has been our constant endeavour through the years to introduce new technology and add attractive features to make the Baleno the most aspired for a hatchback in the market."

Also Read: 2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Review

Early this year, Maruti Suzuki India launched the mid-life facelift of the Baleno, which also became the first BS6 petrol model from the company in India. Currently, the car gets the revised BS6 compliant 1.2-litre DualJet Dual VVT BS6 engine paired with the Smart Hybrid (SHVS) technology and a regular 1.2-litre VVT petrol mill. As of now, the Baleno is also offered with the tried and tested 1.3-litre diesel engine, however, Maruti has confirmed that the oil burner will be phased out before the BS6 emission norms kick in. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual and CVT automatic gearbox.

Currently, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno is priced from ₹ 5.58 lakh to ₹ 8.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.