Maruti Suzuki Has Sold Over 3 Lakh Cars With Auto Gear Shift In India

Maruti Suzuki India today announced achieving a new sales milestone as the company sold over 3 lakh AMT models in India equipped with its popular Auto Gear Shift (AGS) technology. First introduced with the Celerio in 2014, Maruti's automated manual transmission (AMT) technology is now available in most of the company's popular models, the Vitara Brezza being the latest one to get it. Maruti Suzuki India says that its AGS models' contribution to the company's total sales has tripled since 2014-15 FY and it now aims to sell over 2-lakh cars with its AGS by the end of the current 2019 fiscal year.

Commenting on the success of the Auto Gear Shift technology, R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said, "At Maruti Suzuki, we believe in providing our customers with the best of technology and convenience. The revolutionary Auto Gear Shift technology is one such innovation that offers comfort and ease of driving to the customers with no compromise on fuel efficiency. It has achieved wide acceptance among customers. Crossing 3-lakh retail sales mark within five years of its introduction is a reflection of the success and consent of the customers for the two-pedal technology. With enhanced awareness and deeper penetration, we aim to sell over 200,000 cars with AGS in 2018-19."

Maruti Suzuki's AGS system employs the AMT actuator system sourced from Magneti Marelli

Maruti Suzuki's Auto Gear Shift a.k.a. AGS unit employs the tried and tested automated manual transmission actuator system sourced from Magneti Marelli. The technology is paired with the familiar 5-speed manual gearbox that is offered is most of the company's models. Over the years the Maruti has managed to enhance the system's experience with each model and the new Dzire and the Vitara Brezza are the perfect examples to tell us how far they have come.

Currently, the Maruti Suzuki cars that are offered with auto gear shift variant include - Alto K10, WagonR, Celerio, Swift, Ignis, Dzire, and Vitara Brezza. The company has revealed that currently, 43 per cent of the Celerio's total sales come from the AGS variant. Similarly, the AGS variants account for 28 per cent of Ignis and 17 per cent of Dzire's total retail sales.

