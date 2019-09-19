New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki Exports One Millionth Car From Gujarat's Mundra Port

India's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, has exported its one millionth car from the Mundra Port in Gujarat. The Mundra port serves as gateway to exporting its products to Latin America, Far East and Europe as well.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The One Millionth Maruti Suzuki model was headed to Chile from the Mundra Port

Highlights

  • The 1 millionth unit exported was a Maruti Suzuki Dzire
  • Maruti Suzuki exports to 125 countries in total
  • Maruti Suzuki's total exports have crossed the 1.8 million units mark

Maruti Suzuki, India's largest car manufacturer has exported one millionth car from Mundra Port in Gujarat. The one millionth unit was a Maruti Suzuki Dzire draped in Oxford Blue shade and was headed to Chile. The Mundra Port is a gateway for Maruti Suzuki to send its models to Latin America, Far East and Europe. Mundra is the company's second car terminal port and the company started exports from there in 2009. Maruti has a pre-delivery inspection (PDI) along with a stockyard at Mundra. At present, the company exports 14 models from Mundra, out of which the likes of Baleno, Alto K10, Celerio, Ignis and the Dzire form the majority. The company also exports vehicles from the Mumbai port as well.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "Within a decade of commencement of exports from Mundra, we achieved the significant milestone of shipping one millionth car. At Maruti Suzuki, we have always aligned our exports strategy to keep pace with the changing market scenario. Maruti Suzuki exports are aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship vision of "Make in India". The efforts by Maruti Suzuki reflect India's capabilities of manufacturing cars that meet global standards of quality, safety, design and technology."

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Cars

XL6

Alto 800

New Swift

Wagon R

Vitara Brezza

Alto K10

Dzire

Baleno

Celerio

Ertiga

Eeco

S-Cross

Ciaz

Ignis

Celerio X

Baleno RS

0 Comments

Currently, Maruti Suzuki exports to about 125 countries and the cumulative export figure is about 1.8 million units.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

Maruti Suzuki XL6
Maruti Suzuki XL6
₹ 11.15 - 13.58 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 3.27 - 4.59 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 10.12 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.65 - 6.33 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.79 - 12.66 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
₹ 3.87 - 4.92 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 6.09 - 10.61 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 6.07 - 10.03 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
₹ 4.78 - 6.06 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 8.64 - 13.32 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
₹ 3.65 - 4.79 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
₹ 10.12 - 13.64 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
₹ 9.37 - 13.52 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
₹ 5.34 - 8.19 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
₹ 5.31 - 6.16 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
₹ 10.12 Lakh *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
Ather 340 Electric Scooter Discontinued Due To Low Demand
Ather 340 Electric Scooter Discontinued Due To Low Demand
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Renault Triber is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Renault Triber is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities