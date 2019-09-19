Maruti Suzuki Exports One Millionth Car From Gujarat's Mundra Port

Maruti Suzuki, India's largest car manufacturer has exported one millionth car from Mundra Port in Gujarat. The one millionth unit was a Maruti Suzuki Dzire draped in Oxford Blue shade and was headed to Chile. The Mundra Port is a gateway for Maruti Suzuki to send its models to Latin America, Far East and Europe. Mundra is the company's second car terminal port and the company started exports from there in 2009. Maruti has a pre-delivery inspection (PDI) along with a stockyard at Mundra. At present, the company exports 14 models from Mundra, out of which the likes of Baleno, Alto K10, Celerio, Ignis and the Dzire form the majority. The company also exports vehicles from the Mumbai port as well.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "Within a decade of commencement of exports from Mundra, we achieved the significant milestone of shipping one millionth car. At Maruti Suzuki, we have always aligned our exports strategy to keep pace with the changing market scenario. Maruti Suzuki exports are aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship vision of "Make in India". The efforts by Maruti Suzuki reflect India's capabilities of manufacturing cars that meet global standards of quality, safety, design and technology."

Currently, Maruti Suzuki exports to about 125 countries and the cumulative export figure is about 1.8 million units.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.