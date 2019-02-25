New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki Expands True Value Dealer Network To 200 Outlets

The Maruti Suzuki True Value used car dealer network was re-launched in a new avatar and has expanded to 200 outlets over 132 in a period of 19 months.

Maruti Suzuki has expanded its used car dealer network - True Value by 200 outlets in the country. The automaker recently re-launched True Value with a new brand and retail identity, in a bid to enhance customer experience for buying and selling used vehicles. Since its re-launch, the Maruti Suzuki True Value network has expanded to 200 outlets across 132 cities over a span of 19 months.

Commenting on the occasion, Maruti Suzuki India - Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, RS Kalsi said, “The pre-owned car market is rapidly growing, and customers are putting their trust in organized players for their needs. With the upgrade of Maruti Suzuki True Value showrooms, customers can avail a better experience, better products and a hassle-free journey of car buying."

maruti suzuki true value pre owned car business

Customers are offered a seamless experience from accessing car details on portal to test drive

The new Maruti Suzuki True Value dealerships have been upgraded with contemporary interiors with a large display area. Every customer gets a dedicated relationship officer, while the True Value website and app have been designed to make the interface customer friendly. The website allows customers to select the vehicles for a test drive from the used cars available and also compare multiple cars at one go.

The Maruti Suzuki True Value dealerships verify all cars sold under its network. The evaluation process comes with 376 quality check points with the evaluators using a digital application to assess every car on multiple aspects. The evaluators check the engine, suspension, electrical fittings and equipment, transmission and steering control to cover the car's complete health. All True Value certified cars come with up to one year warranty and three free sevices, while the network will also take care of the documentation for the customers.

