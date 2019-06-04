New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki Expands To Newer Cities In India With Mobile Nexa Terminal

The Nexa mobile terminal will cater to those markets where Maruti Suzuki does not have presence, beyond the 360 Nexa outlets established across the country over the last four years.

Maruti Suzuki has flagged off its new mobile Nexa terminal that will be expanding the premium dealership network to newer cities and town across the country, where the company does not have presence. The new terminal will reach out to prospective and existing customers, giving them a chance to experience what a full fledged Nexa has to offer. The Nexa outlets retail Maruti Suzuki's premium range of models starting from the Ignis, Baleno, and also the Ciaz and the S-Cross. The company has established a total of 360 Nexa showrooms pan India with over nine lakh customers.
 
Speaking about the success of Nexa, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. said, "In less than 4 years of its launch, NEXA has rapidly grown to become the most successful premium retail network in India and contributes over 20% to our total sales. In this short span of time, we have setup over 360 NEXA outlets covering more than 200 cities and added over 9 lakh happy NEXA customers. This mobile NEXA terminal will help us to connect with customers in geographies where NEXA outlets are currently not present."

The first Nexa showrooms were established in 2015 and since have expanded exponentially across most major cities. The new mobile terminal will help buyers connect with the brand better. The unit includes a lounge and display area, while information is disseminated with the help of digital tablets. The automaker's future premium launches will also be sold under the Nexa brand. Maruti's version of the Toyota Corolla Altis was also expected to be sold under the Nexa outlets, but the model's future remains uncertain at present in India. The automaker, meanwhile, is likely to bring the petrol versions of the Vitara Brezza and the S-Cross by next year, while the Baleno already gets a BS6 compliant petrol motor.

