Maruti Suzuki Expands Its Used Car Network True Value To 250 Outlets

Maruti Suzuki today announced that its used car dealer network, True Value has now grown to 250 independent showrooms across 151 cities in India. In addition to that, the pre-owned car sales network has completed two years of operations with its revamped brand identity, which was introduced back in August 2017. In fact, after the revamp, Maruti Suzuki India's True Value has sold over 8 lakh units with Alto, WagonR and Swift being the most popular models. The carmaker says that True Value's average buyers are mostly in the age group 25-45 years.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Opens 200th True Value Outlet

Talking about the new feat, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India said, "At True Value, our focus is to offer a reliable, professional and hassle-free pre-owned car buying experience to customers. Aligning with market trends, the new True Value outlets offer a seamless amalgamation of online to offline car buying experience. True Value boasts of independent pre-owned showrooms, based on digital technology for utmost customer convenience and satisfaction."

The revamped network of True Value outlets come with a larger display area for a variety of pre-owned cars of Maruti Suzuki

The revamped network of independent True Value outlets come with a larger display area for a variety of pre-owned cars of Maruti Suzuki. The outlets are digitally integrated through a portal so that customers can access details of all the cars available at True Value outlets nation-wide. This will help customers to make their choice and visit the relevant True Value outlet for a test drive.

The company says that True Value uses intelligent digital interfaces to evaluate and certify the cars, thus offering a transparent, reliable, and hassle-free pre-owned car buying experience to customers. Every car's ownership and servicing history are verified and well documented by True Value, and it also offers a unique and conveniently online to offline purchase experience to customers across India. Furthermore, evaluators use a digital application to assess every car on multiple aspects, including engine, suspension, brakes, electrical fittings and equipment, transmission and steering control. True Value also takes care of all the paperwork like Registration Transfer, insurance or finance. Also, "True Value Certified" car comes with upto 1 Year Warranty and 3 free services.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.