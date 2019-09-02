Maruti Suzuki Expands Its Arena Retail Channel To 450 Showrooms Across India

Maruti Suzuki started transforming its dealerships to a more modern and digitally integrated Arena Experience Centres back in 2017. Within two years the company has expanded to a total of 450 Arena showrooms across 323 cities in India. Maruti decided to go premium with separate Nexa dealerships for models like the Baleno, S-Cross, Ignis and the Ciaz, which helped it position the brand as an upmarket carmaker, but there was a concern that required to be addressed. Following the digitalisation trend and upgrading its showrooms to suit the liking of new age customers, the rationale behind Arena was also to make sure that its existing and small car customers don't feel left out.

Speaking on the new milestone, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India said, "We launched Maruti Suzuki Arena with a strategy to transform our network and meet the expectations of offering an evolved car buying experience to the young, dynamic and contemporary Indian customers. The two-year milestone is a marquee statement to showcase our commitment towards customer satisfaction. We are delighted to celebrate over 450 Arena showrooms and we look forward to offering experiences with revolutionary design and innovative technology that are at par with global benchmarks."

Arena showrooms are equipped with touchscreens to give every detail to the customers before they approach towards the car to get hands on experience. Specifications, features, colour options, EMI options, Accessories, etc information are available on the touchscreen panel and customers even get the option of online and offline purchase. Maruti Suzuki is also integrating iCreate configurator in Arena dealerships to offer 360-degree view of the car. Maruti Suzuki claims that users are also active on the Arena website and it has around 4.74 million visitors every month.

