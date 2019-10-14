Maruti Suzuki has silently rolled out a new cab variant of the Ertiga MPV in its line-up. The new Maruti Suzuki Tour M diesel is based on the Ertiga and gets the new 1.5-litre oil burner, priced at ₹ 9.81 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new version is specifically targeted fleet operators and joins the Tour M petrol and CNG versions that were launched earlier this year. The new Maruti Tour M diesel gets the automaker's in-house developed 1.5-litre four-cylinder, DDiS motor that develops 94 bhp and 225 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The fleet version claims an ARAI certified fuel efficiency of 24.2 kmpl.

The Maruti Tour M is based on the VXi trim of the Ertiga and is actually quite loaded complete with projector headlamps, chrome grille, 3D LED taillights, body-coloured door handles and electrically adjustable ORVMs, and 15-inch alloy wheels. The cabin also gets power windows, armrests for all three rows, keyless entry, tilt steering with audio controls, AC vents for the second row, 2-DIN audio system with Bluetooth connectivity and more.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 8.64 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)

The Maruti Tour M is based on the VXi trim and is loaded wth a number of features

The Ertiga Taxi variant gets fabric seats, while the safety tech covers all the essentials including dual airbags, ABS with EBD, front seatbelts with pre-tensioners, speed-sensitive door lock, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX and more. Being a cab version, the car comes with an 80 kmph speed limit. The Maruti Tour M is available in three colour options - Pearl Midnight Black, Pearl Arctic White and Metallic Silky Silver.

The second-generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga completes one year of sales in November 2019, and the model remains one of the strong sellers in the automaker's portfolio. Despite the overall slowdown in the Indian auto sector, the Ertiga continues to retail an average of 8000 units every month. The newly introduced Maruti Suzuki XL6, which is a crossover version based on the Ertiga, is expected to further fuel those numbers in the months to come.

