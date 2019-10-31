Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Receives 3 Stars From Global NCAP

The much celebrated and in demand Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has scored reasonably well in a crash test by Global NCAP. The Ertiga is in its second generation, that arrived last year. The new car brought not just better space utilisation and huge improvements in design, but also better build quality and features - over the first gen. The Indian made model was also expected to be much safer than the previous car as the new crash and safety regulations had kicked in before its launch.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Delivers 45,000 Units On Dhanteras

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 8.64 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was tested in a frontal offset crash test carried out under the Global NCAP protocol at 64 kmph. The car received 3 Stars each for adult and child occupant protection. But the car's body shell integrity score was borderline and fell into the unstable category. A slight improvement with a stable rating is easily achievable says Global NCAP, and that could help elevate the Ertiga's overall score. "The test showed that the Ertiga had a firewall intrusion with relevant pedal displacement. The front passenger-side seatbelt pretensioner also did not work as intended" says Alejandro Furas, Technical Director, Global NCAP.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Electric Will Not Be Launched Commercially In 2020

Global NCAP has awarded the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga three Stars for adult and child occupant protection.

The Ertiga gets ISOFIX as standard and so correct child seat installation is possible. That helped the child occupant score. While the older child seat showed better protection, the 18-month-old child's seat showed poor protection for the head and neck. Adds Furas, "While ISOFIX is standard in both outboard rear seats, it is a poor decision to put in a forward-facing child seat for the infant. A forward-facing seat is not recommended until the child is 3 years old."

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Positive About October 2019 Sales

The Ertiga's new generation is also on sale in Indonesia, and while the previous gen car had scored very high, in a test done in 2016, the new one has not as yet been tested by Asean NCAP. David Ward, CEO and President of Global NCAP said, "The latest results in our #SaferCarsforIndia crash tests show a mixed safety performance, and disappointingly, there are no five star performers. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga achieves a creditable three stars for both adult and child occupant protection, but it's obvious to us that more can and should be done to improve overall protection levels for cars sold in the market."

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Collaborates With Five Start-Ups To work On Innovative Auto Solutions

Maruti Suzuki also launched a premium version of the Ertiga in the form of the XL6 that sells from the Nexa retail channel, in August 2019. carandbike reached out to Maruti Suzuki but has not received any revert on our queries regarding the Ertiga's crash test scores.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.