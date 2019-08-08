Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Is Now BS6 Compliant

Maruti Suzuki India today announced the launch of the Bharat Stage VI (BS6) compliant Ertiga petrol MPV. It was just a few days ago that the carmaker has announced the introduction of the BS6 compliant Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in a BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) filing, and now the company has made an official announcement as well. The Ertiga is the sixth model in the company's line-up to make the shift to BS6, after the Baleno facelift, Wagon R, Swift, Dzire, and Alto. Unlike the other models, which are powered by the 1.2-litre K12 petrol engine, the Ertiga gets a BS6 compliant 1.5-litre K15B Smart Hybrid petrol. The MPV is now priced at ₹ 7.54 lakh to ₹ 10.05 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Currently, the Indo-Japanese carmaker is the only company to offer such a wide array of BS6 compliant models that too seven months ahead of the regulation deadline. Speaking on this, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said, "With the new BSVI compliant petrol engines, much ahead of the government deadline, we reinforce our commitment towards a cleaner environment. The BSVI petrol vehicles will have a substantial reduction in emissions thus contributing to a safer and cleaner environment. We are committed to ensure that our full product range will progressively be BSVI compliant during the year, ahead of regulations coming into the effect."

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is the country's bestselling MPV with an average sale of over 8,300 units a month

The company says that the BS6 compliant vehicles from Maruti Suzuki meets stringent limit on Non-Methane Hydrocarbons (NMHC) emissions, and will lead to a substantial reduction of nearly 25 per cent in Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) emissions. The company has also confirmed that Ertiga and other BS6 compliant petrol models in its line-up can run on BSIV petrol too. However, right now, BS6 fuel is already available in over 60 per cent of the Delhi/NCR area, and the government has assured the availability of the cleaner fuel across India before the April 1, 2020 deadline.

Currently, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is the country's bestselling MPV with an average sale of over 8,300 units a month, and since the launch of the new-gen model, in October 2018, the carmaker has sold over 70,000 units of the MPV. This is a 63 per cent growth compared to the Ertigas sold during the same period in the previous year.

