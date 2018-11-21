2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga India Launch LIVE Updates: Images, Specifications, Features

The new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is all set to go on sale in India today and we'll be bringing you all the live updates from the launch here. The second-generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga comes with a bolder design, all-new styling, along with a bunch of new and updated features and equipment. The new-gen Ertiga is also based on the company versatile HEARTECT platform, which also underpins the new Swift hatchback and Dzire subcompact sedan. In addition to cosmetic and design updates, the MPV or as Maruti likes to call it LUV (Life Utility Vehicle), also comes with a new 1.5-litre petrol engine that was introduced with the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift. Bookings for the MPV were opened early this month.

The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga's design has taken a new shape becoming more like a baby Innova Crysta. The MPV comes with a bold chrome pixel grille, large projector headlamps with LED DRLs, smart-looking alloy wheels, bold character lines and LED taillamps, among others. The new Ertiga also gets a new cabin with a smart interior, inspired by the company's new-gen cars and features a new infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for connectivity.

The new Ertiga will also come with a host of improved safety features and like most Maruti models, it will also get dual airbags and ABS with EBD as standard. The automatic trim will come with ESP and Hill Hold function as well.

Like the facelifted Ciaz, the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will get a new 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine that replaces the 1.4-litre unit, and the tried and tested 1.3-litre DDIS diesel motor. Both engines will get the updated mild hybrid system SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle From Suzuki). Transmission option will include both manual and automatic units.

Here Are the Live Updates From The Launch Of the New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: