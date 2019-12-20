Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Crosses 5 Lakh Unit Sales In 8 Years

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is perhaps one of the best-selling MPVs in the country. Launched 8 years ago, Maruti Suzuki has sold over 5 lakh units since then. Maruti sold 418,128 units of the first generation model in seven years and the company sold more than 1 lakh units of the new-generation Ertiga in just 13 months. This has helped in getting Maruti a share of 50.3 per cent in the MPV segment, from 25.3 per cent, which is a massive jump.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "Ertiga created a niche for itself as a 3-row comfortable MPV to become a runaway success. Its success helped us to strengthen market presence in the MPV segment. Ertiga is a market leader with 36 per cent market share amongst MPVs and its leadership continues with support from customers."

Maruti introduced next generation Ertiga in November 2018 with a new design language, updated interiors and new engine options too. Built on Suzuki's 5th Generation Heartect platform, it is equipped with an array of safety features such as dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors etc. as standard fitment across all variants.

Currently, the Ertiga is the only MPV which is available with three fuel options - petrol, diesel and a factory-fitted CNG model as well. Maruti says that almost 28 per cent of Ertiga owners are loyal and have previously owned an Ertiga as well.

