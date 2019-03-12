New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Base Variants Discontinued

Maruti Suzuki has discontinued the base variants- the LXI and LDI of Ertiga pertaining to higher demand for top-spec variants as the company aims to reduce the waiting period for them.

View Photos
Maruti has axed the base variants of the Ertiga pertaining to the higher demand of upper variants.

Highlights

  • Majority sales of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga come from the upper variants.
  • Maruti has asked dealerships to stop taking bookings for the Ertiga.
  • The company has denied to comment on any such matter.

It's been just four months since the launch of the latest-generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and the company has already axed its base variants- LXI and LDI from the line-up. Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships which retail the Ertiga have been asked not to accept bookings for the same pertaining to higher demand for the other variants. However, when asked about this development Maruti Suzuki India declined to comment on the particular matter and for now, includes all the variants in its pricing list.

Also Read: Suzuki Ertiga GT Teased For Indonesia Ahead Of Launch This Month

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

8.52 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

According to our dealer sources in Delhi, Mumbai and some tier 2 cities, inventories of the Ertiga LXI and LDI variants are still in abundance with dealerships. Hence, Maruti may be liquidating the existing stock despite having stopped taking bookings. The termination of the base variants would also mean that the petrol Ertiga will now be offered with an optional Automatic transmission across the range since the base LXI variant was the only trim where it wasn't available. Since its launch, 30 per cent of the sales of the Ertiga attributed to the V variants while Z and Z+ variants together constitute almost half of the sales.

0 Comments

The decision may also have been taken to reduce the waiting period for the higher variants. Maruti is also gearing up to introduce the indigenously developed 1.5-litre diesel engine across its line-up which will replace the Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre multijet engine. The introduction of a bigger engine would have added to the cost and in-turn would have made the base variants pricier. Dealers have also shared that Maruti at a later date could launch a Tour variant of the Ertiga to cater the fleet operators as the current generation Ertiga is not available for commercial use. However, Maruti Suzuki has denied any such development for the time being.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Maruti Suzuki Ertiga with Immediate Rivals

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki
Ertiga
Renault Lodgy
Renault
Lodgy
Tata Sumo
Tata
Sumo
ICML Extreme
ICML
Extreme
Mahindra Xylo
Mahindra
Xylo
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra
Marazzo
Mahindra Supro
Mahindra
Supro
Mercedes-Benz V-Class
Mercedes-Benz
V-Class
TAGS :
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Variants 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Base Variant 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Variants discontinued 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Prices

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Base Variants Discontinued
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Base Variants Discontinued
Suzuki Ertiga GT Teased For Indonesia Ahead Of Launch This Month
Suzuki Ertiga GT Teased For Indonesia Ahead Of Launch This Month
Emissions Squeeze Sparks Electric Surge For Volkswagen
Emissions Squeeze Sparks Electric Surge For Volkswagen
Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi Unveil New Joint Board Post-Ghosn
Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi Unveil New Joint Board Post-Ghosn
2019 Maserati Quattroporte Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.74 Crore
2019 Maserati Quattroporte Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.74 Crore
Indian Motorcycles Reveals Springfield Dark Horse Jack Daniel's Edition
Indian Motorcycles Reveals Springfield Dark Horse Jack Daniel's Edition
Karma Teases Pininfarina-Designed Electric Concept
Karma Teases Pininfarina-Designed Electric Concept
Volkswagen Vento Facelift Spotted Testing In India
Volkswagen Vento Facelift Spotted Testing In India
F1: Bonus Points Will Be Awarded For Fastest Lap In Upcoming Season
F1: Bonus Points Will Be Awarded For Fastest Lap In Upcoming Season
TVS Apache RR 310 To Be Upgraded Free Of Cost In India
TVS Apache RR 310 To Be Upgraded Free Of Cost In India
Honda To Recall Around 1 Million Vehicles With Dangerous Airbags
Honda To Recall Around 1 Million Vehicles With Dangerous Airbags
MG Motor India To Launch Its First Electric SUV In Phased Manner
MG Motor India To Launch Its First Electric SUV In Phased Manner
Volkswagen Motorsport India Reveals Rear-Engined, Rear Wheel Drive Polo Winter Project Car
Volkswagen Motorsport India Reveals Rear-Engined, Rear Wheel Drive Polo Winter Project Car
Renault In Talks Over New Alliance Body With Nissan And Mitsubishi
Renault In Talks Over New Alliance Body With Nissan And Mitsubishi
Bid Goodbye To Traffic, Intel Top Boss Says Flying Cars Will Become Reality In Five Years
Bid Goodbye To Traffic, Intel Top Boss Says Flying Cars Will Become Reality In Five Years

Popular Cars

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hyundai 2018 Santro

Hyundai 2018 Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Alternatives

Renault Lodgy
Renault Lodgy
₹ 9.36 - 13.82 Lakh *
Tata Sumo
Tata Sumo
₹ 7.45 - 9.68 Lakh *
ICML Extreme
ICML Extreme
₹ 7.12 - 10.44 Lakh *
Mahindra Xylo
Mahindra Xylo
₹ 10.18 - 13.87 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.41 - 16.59 Lakh *
Mahindra Supro
Mahindra Supro
₹ 5.16 - 5.77 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz V-Class
Mercedes-Benz V-Class
₹ 80.96 - 96.89 Lakh *
View More
Explore Ertiga
×
Explore Now
x
Exclusive: Volkswagen T-Cross First Drive Review. VW's First Subcompact SUV For India
Exclusive: Volkswagen T-Cross First Drive Review. VW's First Subcompact SUV For India
Yamaha FZ V3.0 Official Accessories Launched; Prices Start From Rs. 175
Yamaha FZ V3.0 Official Accessories Launched; Prices Start From Rs. 175
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities