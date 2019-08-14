Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 1.3-Litre Diesel Discontinued

Maruti Suzuki has pulled the plug on the 1.3-litre diesel versions of the Ertiga MPV. The new generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will now be available with only the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines, the latter was introduced earlier this year in the line-up. The Fiat-sourced motor has powered Maruti's small car range for over a decade now and was also the mainstay engine on the Ertiga since the first-generation model was launched way back in 2012. With the BS6 regulations set to come into effect from April 2020, it made little financial sense for the automaker to upgrade the ageing oil burner to the new emission norms. Instead, the Suzuki-developed 1.5-litre diesel takes its place under the hood. The Ertiga diesel line-up starts at ₹ 9.86 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) with the VDi trim.

The 1.3-litre diesel was offered in two outputs across Maruti's stable. On the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, the motor churned out 89 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. The 1.3-litre DDiS motor's detuned 74 bhp/190 Nm version still powers models like the Swift and the Baleno. That said, it is likely that the engine will be discontinued on these hatchbacks too before the end of the year.

The Ertiga 1.3-litre diesel was preferred for its impressive fuel efficiency & lower asking price

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is now be available with the 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine that produces 103 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque, and is paired with a 5-speed manual and 4-speed torque-convertor automatic transmissions. The engine comes with Maruti's SHVS hybrid tech for improved fuel efficiency and is already sold in the BS6 compliant version. On the other hand, the new 1.5-litre diesel produces 94 bhp and 225 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 6-speed manual. The automaker recently introduced a CNG variant as well in the Ertiga's line-up.

That being said, Maruti Suzuki won't be selling diesel vehicles post the March 2020 deadline. The company confirmed its decision back in April this year, owing to the stringent emission norms and instead will focus on upgrading its petrol line-up to BS6 compliance. The 1.5 diesel then, will be discontinued next year. It needs to be seen if the upcoming Maruti Suzuki XL6 (Ertiga-based) premium MPV will be available with the diesel option. The crossover is scheduled for launch on August 21, 2019, and will take on the Mahindra Marazzo, Renault Lodgy, Honda BR-V and the likes in the segment.

