Maruti Suzuki Ends FY 2017-18 With 13.4 Per Cent Growth In Sales

Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold 160,598 units in March 2018. This includes 148,582 units in the domestic market and 12,016 units in exports. The Company had sold a total of 139,763 units in March 2017.

With this, the Company ended 2017-18 with its highest ever total sales of 1,779,574 units, a growth of 13.4 per cent. This comprises highest ever domestic sales of 1,653,500 units. The export sales were 126,074 units. The growth has been a substantial one, year-on-year and in the domestic market it self the company registered a 14.5 per cent growth. This is all thanks to the launch of teo new-generation cars by the company, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the Swift.

The entry-level cars like the Alto and the Wagon R which Maruti Suzuki describes as the Mini segment has certainly taken a hit and that's because there have been no new introductions there. In fact, the company has only brought out limited edition models of the car and that sees this segment growing by just 3.2 per cent compared to FY2016-17.

The compact and the utility segment keeps showing strong growth with the Dzire and Swift leading from the front followed by the Vitara Brezza and the new S-Cross. The sales of the Ciaz continue to slow down with the company registering sales of just 4321 units which is a decline of 12.1 per cent compared to March 2017. Ciaz's overall sales degrew by 8.6 percent in the FY 2017-18, however, the company has still been managing to sell an average of 4000 units every month, considering the rising competition from the Honda City and the new-gen Hyundai Verna as also the soon to be launched Toyota Yaris.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.