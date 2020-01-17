Maruti Suzuki has launched the BS6 compliant Eeco in India at a starting price of ₹ 3.81 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. Eeco is the ninth BS6 offering from Maruti and the transition assures that the model will not be discontinued and will meet all the upcoming regulations. The Ecco is powered by the same 1.2-litre, four-cylinder engine that powers a range of Maruti's BS6 models. It puts out 73 bhp and 101 Nm of peak torque and there is also a CNG variant in the Eeco line-up that delivers a high fuel economy of 21.8 kmpl. In fact, 17 per cent of total Eeco sales are attributed to the CNG variant.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "At Maruti Suzuki, we are committed to provide reliable mobility solutions to our customers. Introduction of the BS6 in Eeco will further bolster our commitment towards a cleaner environment. A decade since its launch, Eeco continues to attract 84% pre-determined buyers, and has been appreciated for its stylish and spacious design and low cost of maintenance. With over 50 per cent of the consumers choosing the vehicle for business utility as well as a family transport vehicle, the versatile Eeco offers uncompromised comfort and safety. We are confident to sustain a strong foothold in the segment with Eeco and would like to thank our customers for their constant support."

The Eeco was launched in 2010 and Maruti sold over 1 lakh units of it within two years. In FY 2014 Maruti sold another 1 lakh units of the Eeco and its demand kept growing in the cargo market. Catering to this demand, the company launched a new Cargo variant of the Eeco in FY15 and then went on to sell over 1 lakh units of the Eeco consecutively in the next three years. Maruti Suzuki has sold over 6.5 lakh units of the Eeco so far. The Eeco was designed to cater the needs of the middle-class Indian family especially in tier 2 cities and also to support small scale business. It has a huge customer base in the intra city logistics market and is preferred by the courier and online-retail companies along with a good customer set of local sole-proprietors.

