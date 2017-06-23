Maruti Suzuki Dzire Waiting Period Goes Up To 3 Months

It was just last month that Maruti Suzuki launched the new, third generation of the Dzire in India. In fact we've told you everything about the car, right from the design of the exterior, interior and even the extensive feature list that the car gets. While we thought it ticked all the right boxes when we drove it, we weren't quite sure how the customers would react to it considering there's been a slight hike in the price of the car. But at the launch itself, Maruti Suzuki announced that the Dzire had received close to 33,000 bookings and the number has kept on increasing, the recent being 51,000. Clearly the demand for the car is increasing and so is the waiting period.

At the launch of the Dzire in May, it was announced that the car already had a waiting period of 8 weeks. Given the rise in the demand, that number has gone up to 15 weeks which is more than 3 months depending on the variant one has booked. The Dzire has ruled the roost in the subcompact sedan segment for close to a decade and the new generation of the car looks to be filling in the big shoes pretty well.

The new Dzire looks elegant, has grown in dimensions and packs in more features as well

The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire is manufactured in the company's Manesar plant and 650 cars are built every day. The new-gen Dzire has grown, not only in dimensions but in the way it looks. The styling is derived from the new generation Swift hatchback and gets a massive trapezoidal grille and a raked A-pillar for a more sedan-like stance. The new HEARTECT platform is lighter and stronger than the older version with the use of high tensile steel in the construction and has helped lose up to 85 kg on the petrol and up to 105 kg on the diesel variants.

Under the hood, it's the same powertrain but is a lot more efficient now. The 1.2-litre K-Series 4-pot petrol is tuned for 82 bhp at 6000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 4200 rpm. The 1.3-litre DDiS diesel, on the other hand, makes 74 bhp at 4000 rpm and 190 Nm of peak torque at 2000 rpm. Both engines come paired with a 5-speed manual and Automated Manual Transmission options. The engines now return an ARAI certified fuel economy of 22 kmpl on the petrol and 28.48 kmpl on the diesel version.