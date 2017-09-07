Maruti Suzuki Dzire Topples Alto As Most Selling Car In August 2017

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has always been one of the top sellers in the country, and the new generation model that arrived earlier this year is breaking records already. Maruti Swift sold 30,934 units of the Dzire in August this year, passing the country's bestselling Maruti Alto that sold 21,521 units during the same period. While the Alto sales are very much in its comfort zone, the Dzire has seen a 110 per cent month on month growth over July 2017. Compared to August 2016, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire witnessed a growth of 96.2 per cent last month. The numbers definitely speak volumes about the Dzire's success, which received a complete overhaul with the new generation model.

(It needs to be seen if the Maruti Suzuki Dzire will sustain these numbers in the next months)

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire was always a successful model for the carmaker and the new version has only managed to escalate numbers further. Based on new generation Swift, the 2017 Dzire received a major overhaul in design and has moved more upmarket in its appearance and features. The automaker addressed its disproportionate styling with a more trimmed design language that has been much appreciated and is also one of the more good looking options in the subcompact sedan segment. To give you perspective, other offerings in the subcompact sedan space collectively sold 14,383 units last month, which gives the Dzire about 46 per cent market share in this segment. The numbers have clearly helped Maruti Suzuki to consolidate its 51.7 per cent market share.

(The Maruti Suzuki Alto has for the longest time commanded the highest volumes)

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire benefits from a host of new equipment including an all-new platform that is lighter and stronger than its predecessor, while the feature list includes dual airbags and ABS on all trims, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, MirrorLink and much more.

Engine options on the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire include the 1.2-litre petrol and the 1.3 litre diesel. Both engines are paired to a 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox options. The Dzire also claims the highest fuel efficiency figures with an ARAI certified 22 kmpl on the petrol and 28.4 kmpl on the diesel version. Prices for the new Dzire start at ₹ 5.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

Coming to the previous month's top sellers, the Maruti Suzuki Alto stood second in the top 10 sales list for August 2017, while the Baleno moved up to the third spot with 17,190 units moved out last month. Not only has the Baleno seen a year-on-year growth of 98.2 per cent but is also miles ahead of its closest rival the Hyundai i20 that sold 11,832 units last month. What's also interesting to see is that the Vitara Brezza too has made it into the top 5 sellers list and took the fourth spot with 14,396 units sold while gaining a growth of 50 per cent over the same period in the previous year.

(The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is India's bestselling UV)

The fifth top selling car on the list was the Maruti Suzuki WagonR with 13,907 units sold followed by the Swift hatchback that sold 12,631 units in August this year. Hyundai had three models make it to the top 10 sales list for last month with the Grand i10 being the Korean carmaker's bestselling model with 12,306 units sold. The i20 finished eighth followed by the Hyundai Creta finishing ninth with 10,157 units sold. The tenth spot was taken by Maruti again with 9210 units of the Celerio pushed last month.

10 Top Selling Cars In August 2017:

1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire: 30,934

2. Maruti Suzuki Alto: 21,521

3. Maruti Suzuki Baleno: 17,190

4. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: 14,396

5. Maruti Suzuki WagonR: 13,907

6. Maruti Suzuki Swift: 12,631

7. Hyundai Grand i10: 12,306

8. Hyundai i20: 11,832

9. Hyundai Creta: 10,158

10. Maruti Suzuki Celerio: 9210

