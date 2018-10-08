New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Is The Fastest Car To Cross 3 Lakh Sales Mark

More than 25 per cent customers have bought the top-spec variants and almost 20 per cent of sales consist of automatic variants.

View Photos
The new-generation Dzire was launched in May 2017

Highlights

  • The new-gen Maruti Dzire was launched in May 2017
  • In less than a year and a half, Maruti has sold 3 lakh units of the Dzire
  • Over 20% sales consist of the automatic variant of the Dzire

Maruti Suzuki Dzire, the popular subcompact sedan, has crossed the 3 lakh sales mark in just 17 months since its launch, becoming the fastest car to do so. The third generation Dzire was launched in May 2017. The Dzire has been one of the highest selling models for Maruti Suzuki and undoubtedly the segment leader as well. Maruti Suzuki's research says that one of the key reasons for the success of the Dzire is its design, coupled with its driving dynamics. Around 75 per cent of customers pre-decide to purchase the Dzire when they go to a Maruti Suzuki showroom.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

6.09 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Dzire Crosses 1 Lakh Sales Milestone

R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (M&S) at Maruti Suzuki India said, "We launched the new Dzire with smooth sedan styling, plush and roomy interiors, superior overall comfort and advanced safety features. It has created an excitement among our customers. The sales of new Dzire shot up by 28 per cent compared to the previous generation car."

"The new Dzire meets the aspirations of young and indulgence seeking Indian customer. The testimony to it is 25 per cent of customers have opted for the top variants, which are loaded with new features. The hugely popular Auto Gear Shift (AGS) technology is available on more variants of the Dzire, starting from the V trim up to Z and Z+. Nearly 20 per cent of buyers have chosen the automatic variant. We thank our customers for their tremendous support to all new Dzire," he added.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Dzire Automatic Review

0 Comments

The Maruti Dzire is offered in a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.3-litre diesel engine along with automated manual transmission or AMT offered on both models. The petrol engine makes 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque while the diesel engine makes 74 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque. The petrol model has a claimed mileage of 22 kmpl while the diesel Dzire has a claimed mileage of 28 kmpl.

BMW X7 India Launch Confirmed
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Is The Fastest Car To Cross 3 Lakh Sales Mark
India's First Emergency Evacuation Vehicle Inducted Into Mumbai International Airport
MotoGP: Marquez Battles Dovizioso To Win Inaugural Thai GP
F1: Hamilton Wins Japanese GP As Vettel Crashes
Pratik Sonawane Takes Pole In 2018 Volkswagen Ameo Cup Championship Finale; Dhruv Mohite To Start Second
Tata Harrier Engine Details Out; Will Be BSVI Ready
All-New Hyundai Santro (AH2 Hatchback) Spotted Ahead Of Official Debut
Anand Mahindra's New TUV300 Plus Sets Twitter Abuzz With Hilarious Comments
Updated 2018 Tata Tigor Launch Date Announced
Actor Hrithik Roshan Will Be The Brand Ambassador For The Upcoming Refreshed Tata Tigor
Maruti Suzuki WagonR Limited Edition Introduced
2018 Ford Aspire Facelift Vs Old Ford Aspire: Spot The Difference
General Motors' Cadillac Edges Tesla In Semi-Automated Driving Test
Toyota, sensing an opening, debates building Lexus cars in China
