Maruti Suzuki Dzire Is The Best-Selling Sedan In India For Past 10 Years

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has recently crossed the 19 lakh sales milestone in India, retaining its position as the country's top-selling sedan. The Dzire, earlier called the Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire, has been maintaining the top spot in the subcompact/compact sedan space for the past 10 years. Currently, the Dzire leads the segment with a market share of 61 per cent, based on the total number of vehicles sold between April and July 2019. In fact, Maruti Suzuki claims that one new Dzire sells every two minutes in India.

First launched in 2008, the first generation Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire was not a sub-4 metre sedan, and measured 4160 mm in length. However, with the second-generation model, which was introduced in 2012, Maruti brought the total length under the 4-metre mark, and into the lesser tax bracket. In 2015, the Dzire became the first car in India to cross the 10 lakh cumulative sales mark.

Since its launch Maruti Suzuki Dzire has accounted for 19,100,46 units in total

With the latest generation upgrade, the car is now a lot more premium, feature-packed, and also safer than before. In fact, the current-gen Dzire also became one of the best-selling Dzire sedans, with car sales for a single month breaching even the 30,000 sales unit mark, and also crossed the notable 1 lakh unit sales figure in just five months! The Dzire petrol is also the first sedan to become BS6 compliant.

However, the current slowdown in the Indian automotive sector has had one of the highest impacts in Maruti Suzuki India, with the company seeing a massive fall in sales across all categories. In fact, the Dzire's compact car segment, which also has the Swift, Ignis, Baleno, new Wagon R, and Celerio, declined by almost 24 per cent in August 2019, while the company's overall sales were down by almost 33 per cent. Despite that, the Dzire continues to be the top-selling model in the subcompact sedan space and sells an average of over 16,000 units a month.

