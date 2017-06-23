Maruti Suzuki Dzire Bookings Cross 51,000 Mark

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has reached a new milestone with the company receiving over 51,000 bookings for the car. It's been just a little over a month since the car has been launched in India and such impressive numbers show us that the Dzire might continue to be the undisputed leader of the subcompact sedan space. In fact, Maruti Suzuki India received over 44,000 bookings for the new Dzire in just about two weeks, which itself is quite an impressive feat considering the price of the car has also gone up.

Launched at ₹ 5.45 lakh to ₹ 9.41 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire comes with a bit of a premium quotient both in terms of styling and features. In fact, the new Dzire is almost a new car in some aspects. Thanks to the company's all-new HEARTECT platform, the new Dzire has been able to shed about 105 kg compared to its predecessor and at the same time, it has also become more rigid. The car has also received some dimensional changes as the new Dzire is 40 mm wider and comes with a 20 mm longer wheelbase. What this means is the cabin is now a bit roomier and more comfortable, which we have addressed in our review.

The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire is feature rich and well-equipped

The feature list is also equally impressive, with the car coming with offerings like - projector headlamps and LED daytime running lights, new sporty allow wheels and an all-new styling. The cabin is also loaded with features like - touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and MirrorLink supports (only in the top-end ZXi+ and ZDi+ variants) along with several smart and impressive features in the lower variants. Passenger safety has been given a lot of importance as the car comes with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, brake assist and ISOFIX child seat mounts as standard across its trim levels.

Powertrain wise, the new Dzire remains unchanged, offering the same 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engine that makes 82 bhp and a 1.3-litre DDiS diesel developing 74 bhp. That said, in addition to the 5-speed manual gearbox, now both engines come mated to Maruti's AMT unit - the Auto Gear Shift as an option. Fuel efficiency has also gone up with the petrol model returning 22 kmpl and the diesel version offering 28.48 kmpl.

All these are reasons enough to make the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire a worthy and value for money product. But with such growing demands customers will have to face a longer waiting period as well. And while at the launch of the car the company confirmed that there is already a waiting period of 8 weeks for the new-gen Dzire, we have come to know that now the waiting period has almost doubled.