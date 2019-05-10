New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki Cuts Production By 9.6% In April

Maruti Suzuki produced 109,498 passenger cars last month, 11.9 per cent lower that 124,356 it produced in April last year.

Compared to April 2018, when Maruti produced 163,368 units, in April 2019, 147,669 units were made

India's largest passenger car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki India, on Thursday said it cut its production by 9.6 per cent to 147,669 units in April this year from 163,368 in April 2018.

The company produced 109,498 passenger cars last month, 11.9 per cent lower that 124,356 it produced in April last year.

Production of passenger vehicles was cut by 10.3 per cent in April from the corresponding period last year, according to a regulatory filing.

However, utility vehicles' production jumped by 8.4 per cent.

Vans like Eeco and Omni models also slipped by over 25 per cent to 10,688 units. The mid-size Ciaz also saw a decline of 25.7 per cent.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

