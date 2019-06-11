New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki Cut Production By 18% In May 2019; Plans 7 Days Shut Down In June 2019

It is the company's fourth consecutive month of taking a production cut

Maruti Suzuki India had cut cut its production by 9.6 per cent to 147,669 units in April this year from 163,368 in April 2018.The company has now announced a further cut in vehicle production by over 18 percent in May, according to a regulatory filing. It is the company's fourth consecutive month of taking a production cut

Barring Super Carry, the company reduced production of all other segments, including that of its big selling compact and mini cars last month. MSI slashed production of passenger vehicles, including Alto, Swift and Dzire, by 18.88 percent to 1,48,095 as compared to 1,82,571 units in May 2018.

The company cut production of mini segment vehicles by 42.29 percent to 23,874 units last month as against 41,373 units in the year-ago period. MSI also slashed production of compact segment cars by 9.54 percent to 84,705 units in May from 93,641 units in corresponding month of last year. Production of utility vehicles also witnessed a decline of 3.21 percent to 24,748 units, as against 25,571 units in May last year.

Overall passenger vehicle sales in India dropped over 17 percent in April, the worst monthly fall in nearly eight years, as subdued sentiment and the ongoing liquidity crunch hit car sales.

